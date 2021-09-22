CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, Japan, South Korea to discuss N Korea

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea will meet on Wednesday in New York with the US secretary of state to discuss the situation around North Korea amid recent missile launches, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in the US State Department.

