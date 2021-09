As is being reported by ESPN, the international men’s boxing competition — the world championships, which will be held in Serbia from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 — will now feature cash prizes of up to $100,000 by the International Boxing Assosciation, marking the first time in history the amateur competition will feature such prolific monetary gain (which has traditionally marked the line between the amateur and professional ranks).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO