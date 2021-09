If you want a picture of touring in 2021, imagine a swab sticking up a human nose forever. As Bring Me The Horizon head out on tour this week – their first time stepping onstage since their last appearance in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 11 last year – things are very different. Everyone has to be tested constantly. There is to be no consorting with anyone outside the band’s immediate bubble of crew. Masks have to be worn at all times not onstage. When your tech hands you something, you sanitise your hands before and after. Absolutely nobody is to be at home to Mr. Fuck Up.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO