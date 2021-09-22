CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfa Laval joins over 150 industry leaders in the call for decisive government action to enable full decarbonization of international shipping by 2050

By gCaptain
gcaptain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release -As a signatory of the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization, Alfa Laval joins maritime peers in urging world leaders to align shipping with the Paris Agreement’s temperature goal. The document implores governments to facilitate the decarbonization steps already being taken in the private sector, enabling zero-emission shipping to become the default choice by 2030.

