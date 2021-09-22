Alfa Laval joins over 150 industry leaders in the call for decisive government action to enable full decarbonization of international shipping by 2050

A new ‘Panda’ design is conceived at Jiangnan as the shipyard and BV cooperate on an enhanced and revolutionary design for 93,000 CBM VLGCS. Press Release – The ‘Panda 93P’ VLGC design has been developed by Jiangnan Shipyard, a leading Chinese gas carrier builder in the CSSC Group (China State Shipbuilding Corporation). Sinogas, the Singapore-based gas shipowner has placed a firm order for two of the 93,000 cubic-metre (cbm) VLGCs, with options for three more vessels. On delivery, these ships will be the largest VLGCs in the world and they will be powered by liquefied petroleum gas. The delivery of these gas carriers, principally dedicated to the carriage of LPG, is scheduled for the first half of 2023 and will mark a further technological leap for Jiangnan in its development of new gas carrier concepts in long-term collaboration with Bureau Veritas.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO