Fernandez Rundle should work harder to ensure justice

Inside Florida's Okeechobee Correctional Institution sits Thomas Raynard James. He's been incarcerated since 1990. “Jay,” as he's called by his family, was no choirboy, but he's been asserting for the past 31 years that he's no murderer, either. Yet the Liberty City native was charged and convicted for a murder in Coconut Grove and has been trying to claw his way out of the “mistake” made by police and prosecutors ever since.