BeachLife Festival

The pandemic-delayed return of BeachLife was worth celebrating as greater than just a weekend carnival of live music in the Southern California sand and sun. Unlike dozens of other festivals that sat out 2020, BeachLife had but one edition under its belt–albeit a wildly successful debut in May of 2019–with hopes of building an annual tradition, and a decade-long stay in Redondo Beach’s Seaside Lagoon, before the world shut down. The community of coastal towns south of Los Angeles (Manhattan Beach; Hermosa Beach; Redondo Beach) rallied support for the festival through the lean of quarantine, then showed up in force- this time in mid-September- for three sold-out days and nights of swordfish tacos, donut sundaes, and the sounds of summer, present and past.