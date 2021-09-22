CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville North HS closed for entire school day due to threat

 5 days ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville North High School closed for the entire day Wednesday because of a threat.

The school district on Facebook said a threat to the building was made, prompting school officials to initially postpone the start of the day. Students were asked to remain home until an all-clear message was communicated.

Around 10:30 a.m., school officials closed the school for the entire day to allow Naperville police to investigate. The closure includes all after-school activities.

Naperville Central High School is being used as a reunification point for families who need to pick up their students who arrived on campus.

Families are students were told to check their email for more information.

