College football Week 4: Picks and preview

By Jeff Mezydlo
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNLV (0-3, 0-0 in Mountain West) at No. 22 Fresno State (3-1, 0-0 in Mountain West), 10 p.m., Friday, CBS Sports Network. Is Fresno State poised to the class of the Mountain West Conference? We'll see how that plays out, but the Bulldogs' lone loss came at Oregon by seven points and they just won 40-37 at then-No. 13 UCLA. Quarterback Jake Haener leads the nation with 1,464 passing yards and has thrown 10 touchdowns to just one interception, while Jalen Cropper is second in the country with 29 receptions. UNLV has allowed 120 points and 1,426 total yards in 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
wholehogsports.com

CBS picks up Southwest Classic between Arkansas, Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — CBS has chosen to televise the game between Arkansas and Texas A&M as its showcase SEC matchup next week. The game between the No. 20 Razorbacks and No. 7 Aggies — also known as the Southwest Classic — is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

SEC college football picks, odds in Week 4: Texas A&M handles Arkansas, LSU gets revenge vs. Mississippi State

Week 4 of the college football season is when things really get going in the SEC. There are six conference games, including a big-time battle between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies have fought through a massive early-season injury to starting quarterback Haynes King to move to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher. The Razorbacks have been a pleasant surprise, throttling Texas two weeks ago and dispatching of Georgia Southern with relative ease last week.
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

David Pollack says 'ain't no way in heck' Arkansas gets to 9 wins

The Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a great start in 2021, going 3-0 against Rice, Texas and Georgia Southern. Now, though, with SEC play getting underway this week in Arlington against Texas A&M, we’ll really learn a lot about Sam Pittman’s squad. So, should we be buying the Hogs in...
ARKANSAS STATE

