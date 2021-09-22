CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe. The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City - a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world - they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

nintendojo.com

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You

If you are a fan of both Pokémon the First Movie and Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You (a remake of the first film), then VIZ has you covered. A special double pack Blu-ray/DVD combo of the two films is slated for release on November 16. That’s two movies for the price of one!
nintendosoup.com

Pokémon 25: The Album Launches October 15th 2021

The Pokemon Company has announced the release date for Pokemon 25: The Album, which will contain all of the songs included as part of their P25 Music Project with various artists. The album will release on October 15th 2021, and will include 14 tracks by artists such as Katy Perry,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Best Pokémon Teams

Pokémon is one of the most iconic franchises in existence. The main focus is trainers battling it out with their loyal team of Pokémon. In the games and anime trainers battle with a team of up to 6 Pokémon in order to be the very best like no one ever was. This list will help you figure out which are the best teams out there to use in all sorts of contexts, given how many ways a Pokémon team could be best.
player.one

Pokémon GO to Welcome Zarude This October

The upcoming film Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is scheduled for worldwide release on October 8. It won’t have a theatrical run but will be available on Netflix. The film takes place in the Forest of Okoya, a Pokémon paradise where outsiders are not allowed. Deep in this jungle lives a Koko, a human boy raised by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Because of this, Koko has grown up thinking he is a Pokémon. Learn more about the movie here.
gamepur.com

All shiny Pokémon in Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon that you’ll be able to catch in Pokémon Go during the Fashion Week 2021 event. This event will be happening from September 21 and 28. Many of these Pokémon will have shiny forms that you’ll be able to capture, but you need to be lucky to find them in the wild or raids. In addition, several Pokémon will have exclusive costumes that you can only acquire during the Fashion Week 2021 event. These are all the shiny Pokémon and the costumed Pokémon you can potentially add to your collection.
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO: Secrets of the Jungle Event Debuts Mythical Pokémon Zarude

Niantic has announced an upcoming event in Pokémon Go to celebrate the launch of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, starting in October 2021. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is set to release on October 8th, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. The Pokémon Go event will feature content heavily inspired by the movie, such as the mythical Pokémon Zarude making its debut, and the appearance of Pokémon that feature alongside the ‘Rogue Monkey’ Pokémon in the feature film.
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
nintendosoup.com

U-Treasure Announces Pikachu & Pichu Ring

Japanese jewelry outlet U-Treasure is back with more electrifying offerings for Pokemon fans!. This time, the company revealed a new Pikachu & Pichu Ring that features the two pokemon with some electric bolts. The design will be available in two materials, and you can find the relevant links to order these pieces of jewelry below (worldwide shipping options are available):
The Game Haus

Where are the Balance Updates for Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite’s most recent patch update was lackluster. The changes to Wigglytuff helps significantly with the less utilized move sets. But since the rest of the playable cast was untouched, the state of the game remains almost exactly the same. Considering there are a total of 23 Pokémon in the game, the developers definitely could have added some bigger changes to balance the MOBA. This begs the question, what changes can the Pokémon Unite community expect, and when can they expect them?
SVG

We Finally Know Why Pikachu Ignored You In Hey You, Pikachu!

Pokemon fans of a certain age (or who enjoy a bit of janky retro gaming) are likely familiar with the infamous bomb that was "Hey You, Pikachu!" Released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998, this Pokemon pet sim seemed like a surefire hit. It came with a microphone peripheral that allowed you to talk to your very own virtual Pikachu, allowing players to come closer to being Ash Ketchum than ever before. There was just one problem: the darn thing never really worked.
