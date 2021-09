ANTIGO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Nearly 80 years after he died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, a Navy Fireman was given a proper funeral and burial in Antigo. Kenneth E. Doernenburg was stationed on the USS Oklahoma on December 7th, 1941. He died during the attack on that fateful day, and until recently his remains had been buried in a cemetery on the Hawaiian Islands for those that hadn’t been identified.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO