The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.From 4 October, for travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier. The UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But there will effectively be a red/amber/green scheme.All the countries on the current “green list” are moving to the “amber list” on 4 October,...

TRAVEL ・ 12 HOURS AGO