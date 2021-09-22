CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Gold Rush’ Exclusive: Yukon Icon Tony Beets Talks How the Show Has Changed Over the Last Decade

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago

From his ever-expanding, decades-old operation to navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic, GOLD RUSH‘s King of the Klondike has seen a lot of change over the years.

Like our fellow fans the world over, Outsider is wildly curious how Tony Beets feels the whole game has changed heading into Season 12. Specifically, what changes has he seen in GOLD RUSH in the last decade of mining Paradise Hill while filming Discovery’s #1 show.

“Ah not much!” Tony sighs. “We were mining flat out when they showed up, and we’re pretty much still doing the same thing.”

The one thing that has changed, however, may feel less like change and more like a constant – as Tony’s operation has never stopped growing. From his groundbreaking dig at Eureka Creek, to his hopes of finally transporting his recent million dollar secondary dredge, “We’re still getting bigger every year,” Beets says, “buying bigger, better equipment and mining more land.”

But in the end, Tony says GOLD RUSH “hasn’t change our business in any way. Or our lives, except for that people recognize you when you go places and do things.”

And that fame was newfound at one point. But through the years with Discovery, Team Beets has gotten more than used to it.

“But in general during the season in the seven months we spend in the Yukon, basically life hasn’t changed. Ah, well, you’ve got a film crew around, yah? But that’s about the only difference out here.”

‘GOLD RUSH’ Legend Tony Beets on The Uniqueness of the COVID Pandemic in the Yukon

“Out here” is the operative phrase, too. Out at Paradise Hill, Team Beets is so utterly remote that his operation has seen little, if any, change during the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s the same as with COVID. We have seen a lotta places, a lotta people, a lotta towns have trouble with it. But out here in the Yukon where we’re mining in the middle of nowhere, it is almost non-existent to us, you know?”

“We don’t hear it, we don’t see it, and so it is the same with the mining. We get along, we get to mining as we have all along, and we make it work together,” he says of his team. “So really, it hasn’t changed our lives that much.”

This is, honestly, great to hear. The GOLD RUSH family suffered their own tragic loss outside of the pandemic with the death of beloved Dave Turin’s Lost Mine newcomer Jesse Goins. No one wishes the further effects COVID on another, and Tony agrees.

“It is a really good thing, because this way we can continue to work together.”

Discovery’s #1-rated show, GOLD RUSH, returns Friday, September 24 at 8 PM on Discovery and streaming on discovery+. Catch a sneak-peek for Season 12 below:

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to watch Gold Rush season 12 online where you are

Get your pickaxes and gold pans ready, the miners are back for season 12 of Gold Rush. Thanks to the pandemic the price of gold is booming, so it's mining war on the show this fall. Keep reading to find out how to watch Gold Rush season 12 online from anywhere.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gold Rush#Yukon#Klondike#Team Beets#Covid#Gold Rush
ComicBook

Netflix Ending Fan Favorite Series After Season 3

Netflix is ending a major fan-favorite series after three seasons. That series is none other than Narcos: Mexico, the sequel series to Netflix's groundbreaking series Narcos, which also ran for three seasons. The final chapter of Narcos: Mexico will be a novel one for fans, as it will introduce the series' first female narrator (newcomer Luisa Rubino), a journalist who starts digging into corruption in Mexico and stumbles into more than she bargained for. Narcos: Mexico season 3 will be set in the 1990s era, when the drug trade officially exploded into a globalized business.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Virgin River' Fans Are Freaking Out Over This MAJOR Show Announcement

Virgin River fans, this is the news you've been waiting for! Season three of the popular show hit Netflix in July, and loyal viewers have been desperate to find out what happens to their favorite characters. The season ended with some major cliffhangers: What will the future hold for Mel and Jack? Who is the father of Mel's baby? Did Brady shoot Jack? Is Preacher okay? And so much more!
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Y: The Last Man's Ben Schnetzer Talks Yorick's Budding Potential in the Premiere, How the Show Is Similar to T2

The apocalypse is here, and what transpires after will make or break humanity as we know it. Welcome to the world of Y: The Last Man, the looong-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s beloved graphic novel. Though the TV series had been stuck in development hell for years, viewers can finally feast their eyes on its first three episodes (now streaming via FX on Hulu), and witness the plight of the last remaining (cisgender) male and his adorable pet monkey. The premiere episode introduces us to the dystopian world, in which a cataclysmic event takes out almost every living...
TV SERIES
GlobalGrind

Exclusive Interview: Mathematics Talks Being The Creative Genius Behind The Iconic Wu-Tang Logo 30 Years Later

Hulu’s original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga is back with season 2. The series follows a young Bobby Diggs, better known as RZA, works to unify a dozen young Black men who are torn between a life of crime and their undying love for music. This season spotlights a few more members like Wu-Tang DJ and prolific producer, Mathematics, who we had the privilege of speaking with in an exclusive phone interview.
TV & VIDEOS
theaureview.com

“Whatever you’re writing about, the story has to work. It has to be a good story.”: Author Tony Birch talks about his latest collection Dark As Last Night

Professor Tony Birch is the bestselling and award-winning Australian author of The White Girl, Ghost River, Blood, Shadowboxing, Father’s Day, The Promise and Common People. In 2017 he was awarded the Patrick White Literary Award. An activist, historian and essayist, Birch’s latest short story collection Dark As Last Night was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dreadxp.com

The Last Stand: Creator Chris Condon Talks About Killing Zombies in Flash for Over a Decade

Anyone who grew up playing Flash games in the early Noughties will probably have heard of The Last Stand. One of the best series to come out of the age of browser-based gaming, The Last Stand and its sequels revolved around survivors fending off the undead in a post-apocalyptic America. Starting off as a 2D tower defense-like game, the series later evolved into a side-scrolling RPG, then an isometric MMO, and now a crowdfunded 3D roguelite releasing later this year. We mentioned the games a little while ago in another article and decided that a deep dive was warranted. Speaking to series creator Chris ‘Con’ Condon, he talks about how the series has evolved from a passion project to an IP with a dedicated and passionate following.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Ozark’: First Look at Final Season Shows the Byrdes Cleaning Up Another Bloody Mess

The Byrdes have blood on their hands again in the first glimpse of the fourth and final season of “Ozark” offered Saturday by Netflix as part of its Tudum global promotional event. The 90-second clip released by Netflix shows the couple at the heart of the series — Wendy and Marty Byrde, played by Laura Linney and Jason Bateman —  washing themselves up in a bathroom sink. Both have blood and some kind of grit on their hands, hair and upper body. They appear to be back in Mexico working with the drug cartel family that has been integral to the...
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy