CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stimulus check update: The latest on the $2,000 payment petition and teacher bonuses

By Clifford Colby, Laura Michelle Davis
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the start of the pandemic, many families have received much-needed financial assistance, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments (up to $300 per month for each child). And close to 2 million California residents received a second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) last week. And some households could qualify for an additional stimulus check for up to $1,400 if they've had a baby or adopted a child this year -- though the money won't arrive until 2022.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 375

Kelli LeClair
5d ago

I recieve SSI. I recieved the first 3 stimulas money. But I'm still struggling to get by month to month. I believe at least one more stimulas check should be given to those of us on SSI,SSDI and those on social security.

Reply(48)
124
Katerina Thornburgh
5d ago

once again people who are receiving SSSI or SSSI don't get nothing many people who are receiving some type of social security are in desperate meed

Reply(17)
45
Richard
5d ago

one more time payment then $1000 till is over I think that will work better for us all so people can bills paid off get more food take care of the family Lord 🙏 please time like this I be pray help if you care about people all over the world have blessed day 🌷

Reply
27
Related
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

No official announcement of a fourth stimulus check yet but it might be getting close. The media is covering this topic with new announcements daily. You can show your support for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks at this petition which is now at 2.898 million signatures.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Some states are sending more stimulus money. Here's who is getting payments

Throughout the pandemic, three federal stimulus checks were sent to eligible individuals, and advance monthly child tax credit payments will continue to go out to millions of families through December (up to $300 a month for each child). With the rise in delta variant cases and the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, families continue to face numerous hardships. One petition calling for $2,000 recurring checks to all Americans has collected over 2.89 million signatures.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
republicmonews.com

States Eligible To Distribute Stimulus Checks as Unemployment Benefit Expires

States across the United States are looking to provide an extra economic boost to their citizens in the trying times of pandemic as unemployment benefits expire, with governments preparing various forms of stimulus checks and benefits to lighten the financial blow caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent government initiatives exacted as a result of it. States have until the end of 2021 to distribute their funds, and governors have already begun distributing funds where they perceive their states need it the most.
ECONOMY
WINKNEWS.com

Bonus checks bounce for 50 Florida teachers due to error

A banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce, officials said Friday. Disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Education. Officials said they’re working to fix the problem.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Check Petition Gains 2.9m Supporters, But It May Go to Waste

The Delta variant continues to push up COVID-19 cases across the U.S., and this is having a financial impact on people as well. Thus, people now expect Congress to send more stimulus payments, and this is driving up the support for the coronavirus stimulus check petition that has now gained almost 2.9 million signatures. However, the growing support for the Change.org petition doesn’t seem to be translating into pressure on Congress to send more stimulus checks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Bill#Golden State Stimulus#Congress#The American Rescue Plan#The White House#Senate#Democrats#Democratic#Americans
nbc16.com

Ten states owe $45.6B for unemployment loans

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Ten states owe the federal government $45.6 billion for unemployment funds at an interest rate of 2.3%, according to watchdog group Open the Books. The states missed the Sept. 6 deadline to pay back jobless benefit loans used to fund unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Some of...
ECONOMY
CNET

$600, $1,100 stimulus checks for Californians: The latest on the bi-weekly checks

It doesn't look like most Americans will be getting a fourth stimulus check this year. But some California residents are. Last week, a batch of Golden State Stimulus II payments arrived in bank accounts across California. The first round -- amounting to 600,000 payments -- went out on Aug. 27; and the Sept. 17 batch was much larger, with at least 2 million Californians receiving the benefit.
INCOME TAX
WKRC

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
BALTIMORE, OH
CBS News

Latest Child Tax Credit payment delayed for some parents

Some U.S. parents eagerly expecting their third enhanced Child Tax Credit payment last week say they haven't received the money as expected. The IRS said the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year as a way to help millions of households suffering the economic effects of the pandemic, was sent September 15 to about 35 million families. Some people may receive the checks through the mail, which could take several days to weeks to arrive in mailboxes, or get a direct deposit to their bank account in a few days.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks update: Proposal pushes to extend the child tax credit until 2025

The child tax credit, from the American Rescue Plan signed into effect by President Joe Biden in March 2021, began on July 15. Now as parents with eligible co-dependents should be receiving their third-round deposit, some Democrats are pushing to extend the child tax credit until 2025 with a new proposal. Though, according to Yahoo! Finance, it’s said to be a hard road ahead getting the proposal passed.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Cash Could Come As Experts Call For Monthly Payments

With several federal programs put into place to combat the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic ending or on the verge of ending soon, many are beginning to grow worried about what this could mean for millions of Americans still in dire financial situations and straits. Now, experts are calling for additional monthly assistance as fears over all aid running out continue to spread.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy