Electrical Water Pageant to Receive New Scenes for Disney’s 50th Anniversary

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting news is being released by Walt Disney World Resort as we inch closer to the 50th Anniversary celebration kicking off on October 1, 2021. Disney has announced the beloved floating nighttime parade, called the Electrical Water Pageant, will be receiving new scenes for the celebration as it moves through the Seven Seas Lagoon nightly.

www.disneydining.com

Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
OCRegister

Where Disney World’s 50th anniversary attractions could fit at Disneyland

Walt Disney World is getting ready to kick off an 18-month party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Florida theme park resort with a host of new attractions, nighttime spectaculars, themed hotels and restaurants that could eventually show up at Disneyland. Disney World is preparing to launch three rides,...
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: McDonald’s Launches New Disney World 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys

Your next trip to McDonald’s just turned into a bit of a celebration!. We recently heard that McDonald’s would reveal 50 (yes, FIFTY) Happy Meal Toys for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. Well, that day has come. Here’s how YOU can celebrate Disney World’s 50th at your local McDonald’s!. Starting today,...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: Disney World’s PhotoPass Cast Members Have a NEW 50th Anniversary Look!

Over the past year, we’ve seen quite a few new updates to Cast Member costumes in Disney World. In the springtime TONS of resort Cast Members got an updated costume, new 50th anniversary nametags are coming, and Disney even announced changes to the approved “Disney-look” to be more inclusive (allowing for things like visible tattoos). And, now more Cast Members are looking a bit different in the parks!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

VIDEO: Disney World Tested New 50th Anniversary Fireworks Last Night!

Who’s ready for the big 50th anniversary celebration at Disney World?. Every park at the resort is gearing up for the big party, and we’ve already seen a lot of decor going up for the celebration, along with the golden character statues. Cast Members have started getting their “EARidescent” name tags, and the first merchandise has already hit store shelves (and disappeared).
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Date Revealed for California Grill’s New 50th Anniversary Dining Experience in Disney World

We hope you’re hungry, because Disney World is cooking up all sorts of dining experiences around the parks and resorts for its 50th anniversary!. And, the famed California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will also be a part of the celebrations with a brand new 50th anniversary menu to accompany your visit to Disney World! Plus, you won’t have to wait too much longer to book your spot before your upcoming vacation!
RESTAURANTS
disneydining.com

Listen In! Sneak Peek Into “Disney Enchantment” Recording Session

You have been waiting for this moment. After months of planning and saving, you’re finally standing on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. The lights dim and the Cinderella Castle comes to life with bright, magical projections. Stunning fireworks light up the sky and everything around you seems to glow with shimmering gold Pixie Dust. The nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park is one of those Disney experiences that is hard to describe as it’s a must-do to experience for yourself. As with most Disney storytelling, you see in Disney films and entertainment, music is really what sets the stage to be enveloped in the story, especially when visiting a Disney Park. As the Theme Park prepares for its 50th Anniversary celebration debuting on October 1, we now have a sneak peek into a recording session for Magic Kingdom’s newest nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment”.
TRAVEL
thrillgeek.com

California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort To Feature 50th Anniversary Menu

Disney World announced today that the California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will feature a 50th anniversary menu. The menu will feature special menu items, including California Grill Sushi Classics Trio – Blue Crab California Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Spicy Kazan Roll – brings together three of the most popular rolls on one plate. The House-Made Artisanal-Style Duck á la Orange Pizza, which features duck prosciutto and confit, orange-black mission fig jam, pickled shallots, aged blue cheese, and arugula. And the Oak-Fired Filet of Beef with Black Truffle-Brown Butter Château Potatoes, Golden Raisins Vinaigrette, Cauliflower, and Black Garlic Butter.
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

VISA and Chase Have Debuted a New Card Design for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary!

Can you believe we’re DAYS away from Disney World’s 50th anniversary?!. The parks have already been busy with placing golden statues, huge Cinderella banners, testing fireworks, and more in time for the celebrations. But, you don’t have to go to the parks to take a bit of that 50th anniversary magic with you on the go!
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

“Coco” Scene Debut Date Revealed for Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s PhilharMagic

We previously shared the big news that Disney and Pixar’s Coco is joining the fun over at Mickey’s PhilharMagic! The classic Disney Park attraction is getting a new “Coco” scene featuring one of our favorite songs on the Coco soundtrack, “Un Poco Loco.” Now, an update is coming out of Disney Parks! Disney has revealed the Coco scene debut date at Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s PhilharMagic attraction is coming soon. While it will not be ready in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary on October 1, 2021, we are excited to have a date to put on the calendar!
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

One Week Left Until We Say Goodbye to Magic Kingdom’s “Happily Ever After”

We are officially less than 10 days away from “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” where Walt Disney World Resort will kick off a celebration honoring 50 years of magic-making on October 1, 2021. With the 50th Anniversary fast approaching, new experiences are waiting in the wings to make their debut! Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, “Disney KiteTails” will launch as a new daytime show. At EPCOT, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction will open on October 1, as well as EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious“. Most highly anticipated however is Magic Kingdom’s nighttime spectacular transformation as the Theme Park’s “Happily Ever After” moves on to make way for the new “Disney Enchantment“.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Universal Makes Fun of Space 220, But Sorry Universal – Disney’s Screens Are Better!

It has finally happened! Disney fans are rejoicing because, after the long wait, Walt Disney World Resort has launched the grand opening for the highly anticipated Space 220 Restaurant located within EPCOT. We were there for the grand opening on September 20, 2021, and enjoyed every moment of our dining experience right along with many other Disney Park Guests. From the elevator to space, to the impressive drinks, out-of-this-world food, and fantastic atmosphere… it’s really a Disney restaurant not to be missed! Check out our experience and photos here. Despite the Disney fan excitement, it seems like Disney’s neighboring competitor is possibly showing a little jealousy.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Magic Kingdom Favorite Is On The Calendar to Reopen In Time For Disney’s 50th Anniversary!

Exciting news for all those sweet tooth Disney foodies out there! As Walt Disney World Resort prepares for its 50th Anniversary, we’re seeing more and more experiences unfold in preparation for the 18-month long celebration kicking off on October 1, 2021. As you plan to stroll Main Street U.S.A. and take in 50 years of magic-making, you’ll of course want one of the Disney Park’s ever-so-popular treats to go right along with the experience. Well, now it’s looking like the 50th Anniversary just got even sweeter with a Magic Kingdom favorite on the calendar to reopen next week!
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Get Ready for Olaf to Recap Favorite Disney Classics Soon on Disney+

We previously shared the exciting news that November 12 has officially been named “Disney+ Day” by Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek. There is so much to get excited about with new content and films such as the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” arriving on Disney+ to all subscribers on November 12. Among plenty of other new Disney+ experiences, Disney announced, “Olaf Presents” will make a grand debut. In this all-new Disney Plus original series, Walt Disney Animation Studios has created shorts as everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, from the popular Disney Frozen film, retells classic Disney films in a way that only the sweet and fun Olaf can!
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Disney Refreshes Peter Pan’s Flight and Other Rides For 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World is getting its theme parks ready for the 50th anniversary as they recently gave Cinderella Castle a makeover, repainted some of the attractions in Fantasyland, and will soon debut a new lighting package at Spaceship Earth!. Now, as we are just days away from the start of...
TRAVEL
PopSugar

Sip Hip Hooray! Celebrate Disney's 50th Anniversary With Starbucks's New Iridescent Tumbler

It's the most Magical Place on Earth's 50th birthday, and to celebrate, Starbucks is doing what they do best (besides pumpkin spice lattes) and releasing a tumbler in Walt Disney World's honor! The iridescent blue drinking vessel features a ribbed exterior with a Starbucks logo and a label that honors Disney's 50th anniversary and "Most Magical Celebration," which kicks off Oct. 1 and will feature new shows, restaurants, and attractions — how fun! The event lasts a total of 18 months, so you can expect this nifty tumbler to be relevant for some time. As of right now, it appears this unique cup is only available at Walt Disney World parks (specifically The Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs) for a price of $40, but it is expected to roll out to other locations in the near future. Take a sneak peek at this fun Disney Starbucks merch ahead, and make sure to take a trip to the parks in the next year or so to see all the magic that its 18-month celebration has to offer!
FOOD & DRINKS
disneydining.com

Advertising on Disney Plus? Disney’s CEO Is Considering It

Chances are if you’re a huge Disney fan, you’ve purchased into Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. With original content, classic films, Disney animated shorts, Disney Channel favorites, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more, it’s a Disney fan’s library of Disney streaming right at their fingertips. Currently, the standard Disney+ will cost right around $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Or, you can select the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 monthly. Either way, you can expect plenty of Disney favorites from newbies to old classics. The only additional cost per month is if you decide to stream one of Disney’s new movies that are available via Premier Access for $29.99. One of the highlights of Disney+ is that unlike the streaming platform HBO or Peacock, your show isn’t interrupted by advertisements. Well… as least for now it’s not.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

“It Fits!” Video of Cinderella’s Stepsisters Trying on Disney Guest’s Handmade Shoes

What’s the most magical experience you’ve had with a Disney character? It seems like all of us Disney fans have at least one moment we can remember when we experienced an extra special interaction at a Disney Park with a Disney character. For one Walt Disney World Resort Guest, the experience was double the fun with Cinderella’s Stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella. While currently, character meet and greets are unavailable, Guests will spot characters at a safe distance waving and encountering Guests from afar. In this case, a Guest has handmade shoes for a photo opp. When the Guest showed the shoes to the stepsisters at Magic Kingdom… well, the magic happened!
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Disney Welcomes First Day of Fall With Cinderella Carriage Pumpkin Wreaths

Fall has officially arrived! Walt Disney World has been celebrating all things Fall since mid-August when their Halloween decorations filled Magic Kingdon Park in anticipation of the new Disney After Hours Boo Bash. While we can’t get enough of the beloved Mickey Pumpkin wreaths that adorn Main Street, U.S.A., Disney is throwing a new fall decoration into the mix… inspired by Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage… and we’re loving it!
TRAVEL

