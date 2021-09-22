Frates Family Raffling Off Tickets For Tom Brady’s Return To Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Frates family is giving four Patriots fans the chance to get their hands on the hottest ticket in football.

Nancy Frates, the mother of late ALS Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration, announced that the Peter Frates Family Foundation is offering off four tickets to “the game of the decade.”

The winner will receive tickets to see Tom Brady return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, October 3 to face the Patriots. Tickets to the game are expected to be the most expensive in recent NFL history.

The raffle costs $100 per entry. The winner will be drawn Wednesday, Sept. 29 live on Facebook at 8:30 p.m.

Visit https://petefrates.com/patriots/ for more information.