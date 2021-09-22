CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Frates Family Raffling Off Tickets For Tom Brady’s Return To Gillette Stadium

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0AE2_0c4SXkS500

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Frates family is giving four Patriots fans the chance to get their hands on the hottest ticket in football.

Nancy Frates, the mother of late ALS Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration, announced that the Peter Frates Family Foundation is offering off four tickets to “the game of the decade.”

The winner will receive tickets to see Tom Brady return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, October 3 to face the Patriots. Tickets to the game are expected to be the most expensive in recent NFL history.

The raffle costs $100 per entry. The winner will be drawn Wednesday, Sept. 29 live on Facebook at 8:30 p.m.

Visit https://petefrates.com/patriots/ for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Tom Brady takes mini shot at Pats fans in latest ad

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady will kick off the 2021 NFL season Thursday night in Tampa, again rocking the Buccaneers uniform that made him feel like “Joe Montana in Kansas City” in Sept. 2020, but “Joe Montana in San Francisco” by the time the campaign ended. It’s been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette Stadium#Patriots#American Football#Foxboro
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Will Make NFL History On Thursday Night

This year marks 21 seasons of Tom Brady as an NFL star. After riding the pine in 2000 as a rookie, the unheralded second-year pro took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe as New England Patriots starting quarterback the following year, leading the franchise to a shocking Super Bowl win.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Latest Admission

Through his decades-long career in the NFL so far, Tom Brady has become know as the personification of longevity in the sporting world. Now entering his 22nd year in the league at 44 years old, many people are wondering how much left the all-time great quarterback has left in the tank.
NFL
Yardbarker

Julian Edelman has hilarious take on Tom Brady's return to New England

Julian Edelman is very close friends with Tom Brady. He is also a New England Patriots legend who, unlike Brady, spent his entire career with the organization. So where does that leave Edelman for the big showdown on Oct. 3?. The Patriots announced this week that Edelman will be honored...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones bolsters notion that he’s the next Tom Brady for Patriots

Week 1’s showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots saw Mac Jones make the first regular-season start of his pro career. And while that did not end up the way he wanted to, the poise and control he showed under duress in the pocket must have some Patriots fans having flashbacks of Tom Brady.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Saints Week 3 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The last time the Saints marched into Gillette Stadium was in 2013, when Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic last-second win, hitting Kenbrell Thompkins for a 17-yard touchdown with five seconds left. Pandemonium ensued, including Scott Zolak’s famous “unicorns and show ponies” radio call. Sunday’s tilt between the new-look Patriots and the new-look Saints may not be as dramatic. Mac Jones vs. Jameis Winston just doesn’t have the same buzz as Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees. But Sunday should still be a pretty good football game, with both teams coming in at 1-1 on the season....
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy