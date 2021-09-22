CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox Wednesday game with Tigers postponed; will be made up on September 27th

By Larry Hawley
 5 days ago

DETROIT – The wait to clinch the American League Central division title will have to wait at least another day for the White Sox.

Mother nature is the reason why the team won’t get their shot on Wednesday.

Due to forecast rain around the 12:10 PM start time and for the rest of the day into the evening in Detroit, the White Sox game with Tigers has been postponed. The game has been moved to Monday, September 27th at 12:10 PM at Comerica Park.

This prevents the White Sox from having a chance to clinch a division title on Wednesday, since their “Magic Number” now sits at two. Had they won this afternoon and the Indians lost to the Royals, the team would have had their first AL Central championship since 2008.

That will have to wait even though the Cleveland-Kansas City game is still on at Progressive Field at 5:10 PM tonight. Even an Indians’ loss would take the “Magic Number” down to one.

With the rainout, however, the White Sox now have the shot to clinch the division on the field instead of getting help. Tony La Russa’s team starts a rare five-game series against the Indians in Cleveland on Thursday with a doubleheader, with Game 1 beginning at 12:10 PM and the second at 5:10 PM.

A victory in either one of those games will give the White Sox an AL Central championship.

It’s possible the team could have had this taken care of this before even having to go to Cleveland since they had leads against the Tigers on Monday and Tuesday only to lose the game. A three-run advantage in the opening game in Detroit was squandered in a 4-3 loss while a two-run advantage disappeared in a 5-3 loss on Tuesday.

That means the clinching party is delayed at least 24 hours, but the chance to take care of business is almost here for the White Sox after a 13-year wait.

