MLB

Luis Severino finally back on Yankee Stadium mound: 'It was really special'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

After 707 days away due to Tommy John surgery and multiple setbacks, Luis Severino is finally back on the Yankee Stadium mound: ‘It was really special.’

New York Post

Luis Severino feeling ‘game-ready,’ eyeing Yankees playoff return

With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Yankees are still waiting for some key pieces of their pitching staff as they try to get back to the playoffs. That includes Luis Severino, who on Friday faced batters for the first time since he was shut down with shoulder tightness prior to a rehab start last month.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees injuries: Clint Frazier big decision made; Luis Severino, Jameson Taillon, Jonathan Loaisiga, Domingo German updates

NEW YORK — It’s almost the middle of September, the Yankees are struggling to make the playoffs and their starting rotation is a mess due to injuries. As the Yankees continue to play the waiting game for players to return, they’re optimistic they’ll get Jameson Taillon and Domingo German back in the next week or so and still hopeful that Luis Severino won’t miss another full season.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Mets’ Noah Syndergaard’s comeback could mirror Yankees’ Luis Severino

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports right-hander Noah Syndergaard is close to returning to the New York Mets. The Mets are discussing the possibility of having Noah Syndergaard come straight to the Majors after he threw another 15-20 pitches during a live BP session today. That decision to come. Either way, Syndergaard stands a decent chance of returning on NYM’s upcoming road trip.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Could return Monday

The Yankees could activate Severino (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list as early as Monday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports. Severino impressed during his most recent live batting practice session Friday, but it's unclear if that'll be enough for him to rejoin the big club, or if he'll need to complete another bullpen session or two prior to being reinstated. Regardless, Severino is slated to fill a relief role for the Yankees upon his return, and he may need to prove himself in lower-leverage scenarios before manager Aaron Boone trusts him in bigger spots. Severino's last big-league appearance came during the 2019 postseason, as he missed the entire 2020 season while requiring from Tommy John surgery last February. He's been sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign while continuing his recovery from surgery and having experienced groin- and shoulder-related setbacks during his rehab assignments this summer.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Luis Severino Glad to Be Back After Prolonged Rehab

Luis Severino will soon pitch in his first big-league game since the 2019 postseason after being reinstated on Monday. The Yankees’ right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2020. His road to recovery was impeded on multiple occasions this year, as a strained groin and right shoulder tightness created setbacks. At times, it looked as if a second consecutive season would be lost.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Yankees activate Luis Severino from injured list

Luis Severino hasn’t appeared in a game for the New York Yankees since October 2019. The New York Yankees have activated pitcher Luis Severino from the 60-day injured list, the team announced on social media. In a corresponding move, pitcher Sal Romano was released. This is in line with what...
MLB
Newsday

Aaron Boone thrilled to have Luis Severino back to bolster bullpen

As they continue to battle for a wild-card berth in the season's final two weeks, the Yankees were given the gift of a former All-Star (with some strings attached) on Monday. Luis Severino, who had pitched a total of 12 innings the past three seasons — none since the 2019 ALCS — was activated and finally made his return from Tommy John surgery performed in February 2020.Severino is not built up enough to have a starting role, Aaron Boone said, and will be used out of the bullpen down the stretch.
MLB
NBC Sports

Former ace Severino rejoins Yankees after out nearly two years

NEW YORK – Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday’s series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. “It will be like my first tenure here in 2015. It’ll be the same emotion,” Severino...
MLB
audacy.com

Yankees activate Luis Severino off 60-day IL, hope to get him in game action vs. Rangers

Luis Severino is finally ready to make his 2021 MLB debut. The Yankees officially activated Severino off the 60-day injured list on Monday, making room for the righty on the 40-man roster by releasing RHP Sal Romano, who had been placed on the IL over the weekend with a sprained finger. They had an open 28-man roster spot after optioning RHP Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A following Sunday’s game.
MLB
