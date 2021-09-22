Bake Off fans fume over opening credit blunder that 'annoys them every season'

The Great British Bake Off has only just returned to screens and fans already have a bone to pick with producers.

While some viewers took to social media to predict who will win this year's series, others called out the 11-year-long blunder in the opening credits.

The title sequence has remained the same since the show moved to Channel 4 and sees a woman baking a number of tasty sweet treats.

As the intro rolls to a close, the camera zooms in on a delicious chocolate cake decorated with fruit.

But diehard fans were quick to point out the missing raspberry along the bottom-right edge of the cake that still hadn't been filled after 11 years.

Viewers have taken to social media to vent their frustration, with many saying they "can't unsee it".

Can you spot the problem? ( Image: GBBO / Channel 4)

For more of the news you care about, straight to your inbox, sign up for one of our daily newsletters here.

One person exclaimed: "11 YEARS ON, RASPBERRY-GATE CONTINUES."

Another said: "The raspberry is too frustrating. Somebody fix it.

"Why do you not put a raspberry at the bottom right of the cake on the title screen?" asked a third. "Please for the love of God, stop the chaos."

A fourth frustrated viewer put: "And there it is The cake with the missing raspberry that annoys me every season."

"The missing raspberry on the cake from the bakeoff intro always bugs me so I've gone out of my way to fix it myself," someone else wrote, alongside a picture of their own chocolate cake fully covered in raspberries.

Other users wondered whether the raspberry is missing for a reason.

One person believed it was an advertising strategy to get people talking.

They said: "It's actually pure genius!

"The missing raspberry has been mentioned for years, and like on this post, it gets people talking about the show!"

But someone else put: "Might be like that on purpose to convey an amateur baking competition.

"Although based on the high standards they hold the contestants to, it should be filled."

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

Have you got a story to share? We want to hear all about it. Email us at yourmirror@mirror.co.uk