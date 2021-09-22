CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson vows to 'lecture' Strictly dancers 'refusing Covid vaccine'

By Susan Knox
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Boris Johnson has revealed that he has no problem ‘lecturing’ Strictly Come Dancing ’s professional dancers on the Covid vaccine.

The Prime Minister has weighed in on the Strictly row after it was revealed that three of this year’s professional dancers have refused to have the jab.

Following the controversy, there are now fears among the celebrities that an outbreak of Covid could emerge behind-the-scenes.

Speaking on matter to reporters in Washington DC, Mr Johnson said: “I think that that’s a matter for the producers but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated.

“I don’t want to bully people or to lecture them but, well I don’t mind lecturing them, I’ll lecture them: I think it is a great thing to do for yourself, your family, your community.

Boris Johnson says he has no problem lecturing the Strictly dancers ( Image: Getty Images)

“I think people should get a jab and it is a wonderful thing to do.”

The Prime Minister’s comments comes after it was reported that the celebrities on the 2021 series have been left livid after the vaccine revelation and their professional partners.

Although the three pro dancers’ identities have not been confirmed, a source has claimed that some of the star’s fell let down by BBC bosses for putting them at potential risk.

“We should have been protected,” the star said according to The Sun ’s source.

Stars of the 2021 series have been left 'livid' after the vaccine revelation and their professional partners ( Image: PA)

The insider went on reveal that there is a lot of ‘anger’ surrounding the controversy and even more ‘questions to be asked’.

“They just couldn't believe that their partner would not have had a jab. They thought they'd be protected so to discover their partner hasn't even had a single jab is very worrying,” the source told.

“The couple have already spent tens of hours practising together. Clearly, there is a lot of anger and a lot of questions to be asked.”

Despite the claims, a Strictly spokesperson has stated that production is continuing to follow strict government guidelines when it comes to Covid.

Strictly will continue on Saturday night despite the controversy ( Image: PA)

Speaking to The Mirror, the Strictly spokesperson said: "We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s COVID vaccination status.

" Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

BBC bosses have also said any suggestion about celebrity push back has not been recognised.

The first live show of the series will go ahead as planned on Saturday night despite the controversy.

James said the dancer should be dropped from the show ( Image: ITV)

It comes after former Strictly star James Jordan insisted that the reluctant dancers should be ‘dropped’ from the BBC One show over their decisions to not get jabbed.

The ballroom dancer, 43, suggested that the unnamed dancers should be axed from the show for the protection of everyone else involved.

“I would normally protect the professional dancers until the cows come home but on this particular occasion I can't unfortunately,” he said on Good Morning Britain.

“I definitely believe they don't deserve their right on the show and the celebrities have every right to refuse to dance with them.”

