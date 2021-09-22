CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox-Tigers game postponed due to rain in forecast

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 5 days ago

The White Sox-Tigers game set to be played Wednesday afternoon in Detroit has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. The game will be made up next Monday.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Tigers-White Sox rained out, rescheduled for Monday

Detroit — The Tigers and White Sox will have to wait a few days to finish off this three-game series. The finale Wednesday was postponed because of unrelenting rain. The makeup will be at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, which was initially an off-day for both teams. Paid tickets...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
South Side Sox

The Chicago Black & White Sox

“They f*@$in’ suck. I’m turning it off,” my dad, a lifelong White Sox fan says in one of his 20+ texts to me during games. Watching the games together via text is a lot like being on White Sox Twitter; there’s a lot of swearing, and the histrionics are laughably outrageous. He doesn’t believe what he’s saying, and neither do I — it’s our way of joking, and maybe it’s the way that most of our parents without a therapist deal with frustration. The surrender to loss is in good fun, especially if the team is doing well. At the beginning of the season, if the White Sox lose a game, we say, “Go Bears!” in facetious resignation of the entire season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Postponement#Detroit#Al Central#Doubleheader#White Sox Tigers#The White Sox#Indians
soxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox at Tigers

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLB
WXYZ

Start time of Tuesday's White Sox-Tigers game moved up due to weather

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers announced Monday night the start time of their game Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox would be moved up to 1:10 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast. Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. start. The teams are scheduled to play...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

White Sox vs. Tigers game Tuesday at Comerica Park moved up to 1:10 p.m.

Due to the threat of predicted heavy rain Tuesday night, the second game of the White Sox-Tigers series at Comerica Park has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. In a news release, the Tigers said fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game can use them for the 1:10 start Tuesday or exchange them for tickets to any of the upcoming three games over Fan Appreciation Weekend, Friday through Sunday, against the Kansas City Royals.
MLB
sanantoniopost.com

Victor Reyes fuels Tigers past White Sox

Victor Reyes had four hits and drove in two runs to lift the host Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon. Chicago's magic number to clinch the American League Central Division remained at two. The White Sox (85-66) have dropped the first two contests of this three-game series.
MLB
WILX-TV

Tigers Down White Sox Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. The Tigers have won four straight games, all over first place teams. The teams complete their series in Detroit Wednesday afternoon. Detroit now has a 27-22 season record against playoff contending teams. The Tigers are 74-78 on the season with ten games remaining, four at home.
MLB
WOOD

White Sox lose to Tigers but close in on division crown

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón was pulled with soreness after a rocky third inning and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Despite the defeat, Chicago’s magic number to clinch the division dropped to...
MLB
austinnews.net

White Sox looking to regain dominance over Tigers

The Chicago White Sox are nearing the finish line in their quest for a playoff berth, and now it looks like they will probably cross that line at the home of a division rival. Following a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, the White Sox (85-64) have a magic number of four to clinch the American League Central Division title.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Tigers break tie in 8th, edge White Sox

Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the host Detroit Tigers slowed the Chicago White Sox's drive to a division title with a 4-3 victory on Monday. Chicago reliever Craig Kimbrel (4-5) set down the first two batters in the eighth before hitting Robbie Grossman...
MLB
Mining Journal

Detroit Tigers’ Wednesday game rained out, now Monday vs. Chicago White Sox

DETROIT (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up at 1:10 p.m. Monday. The Tigers stalled the White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox-Tigers Rained Out, Earliest AL Central Clinch Thursday

DETROIT — The Chicago White Sox’ final road trip of the regular season just got one day longer. Rain, rain and more rain in Michigan washed away Wednesday’s scheduled series finale with the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox will return to the Motor City for the makeup game Monday afternoon following a five-games-in-four-days set against the Cleveland Indians in Ohio.
MLB
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
181
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy