NBA

SI Top 100: Is Damian Lillard a Top 10 NBA Player?

Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports Illustrated released numbers 30-11 of the top 100 players in the NBA. SI hosts Ashley Nicole Moss and Robin Lundberg debate if Damian Lillard should have cracked the top 10, as opposed to checking in at No. 11.

Robin Lundberg
Robin
Damian Lillard
