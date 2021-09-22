SI Top 100: Is Damian Lillard a Top 10 NBA Player?

ESPN released its NBA Finals and individual awards predictions for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, with familiar marquee teams and players dominating the voting. The “worldwide leader’s” expert panel picked the juggernaut Brooklyn Nets to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Kevin Durant to win his second MVP and Rudy Gobert to be named Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in five seasons, evidence of widespread chalk in the prognostications. The NBA enjoyed far more parity over the last two COVID-ravaged seasons than normal, but is still a league of haves and have-nots. There’s only so much room for surprises in preseason forecasts, at least if you’re living in some semblance of reality.
