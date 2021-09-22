SI Top 100: Is Damian Lillard a Top 10 NBA Player?

Damian Lillard trade rumors have been swirling all offseason but Lillard has stayed consistent in saying that he wants to stay in Portland for the foreseeable future. Lebron James and Joel Embiid are just some of the stars that have tried to court Lillard this offseason and try to get the all-star to request a trade. Chat Sports hosts Chase Senior and Harrison Graham break down whether or not Dame should request a trade from the Trailblazers. Chat Sports brings you the latest NBA news, rumors, free agency coverage & more: http://www.youtube.com/chatsportstv?s... Damian Lillard has been paired with fellow all-star CJ McCollum for the past 8 seasons but the duo has yet to make it past the Western Conference Finals; the past 2 seasons the Trailblazers have been bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO