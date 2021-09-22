CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Algeria's Foreign Minister speaks out after cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco earlier this year citing “hostile activities” as the decades-old conflict between the neighboring countries continues.The North African state accused Morocco of supporting two “terrorist groups”, including the Movement for the self-determination of Kabylie [MAK] group, who Algeria says were responsible for starting some of the deadliest wildfires the country has witnessed. Algeria’s Foreign Minster Ramtane Lamamra spoke to CNN’s Larry Madowo to discuss.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Meet Iran’s New Foreign Minister: Qassem Suleimani’s ‘Soldier’

“[Hossein] Amir-Abdollahian is another Qassem Suleimani in the field of diplomacy.”. That’s how one Iranian lawmaker recently described Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s nominee for foreign minister. Like Suleimani, the powerful commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020, Amir-Abdollahian is well known for his support of the Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance” in the Middle East—the array of political and military groups, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq, Yemen’s Houthis, and others that Iran supports across the region.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed a new-look cabinet to revamp his Brexiteer government after controversies over Covid, Afghanistan and taxes, demoting his under-fire foreign secretary. "The cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country," the prime minister tweeted.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramtane Lamamra
KEYT

Algeria suspends flights to and from neighboring Morocco

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has closed its airspace to all Moroccan planes in the latest escalation of diplomatic tensions between the two North African neighbors. Algeria’s High Council for Security announced the decision Wednesday following a meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and top officials. The council cited Moroccan “provocations and hostile practices” to justify the measure. Both countries have a sizable expat community of the other’s citizens, who will suffer discomfort as a result of the measure. There are normally some 15 transit flights a day between Morocco and Algeria. Last month, Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco. Algeria had cited Morocco’s support for the “supposed right to self-determination” of the Kabyle Indigenous people of Northern Algeria.
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

Chad’s Foreign Minister Issues a Warning Against Russian Interference.

Chad’s Foreign Minister Issues a Warning Against Russian Interference. On Thursday, Chad’s foreign minister issued a warning against outside involvement, citing Russian paramilitaries working in neighboring nations. When asked about Russia’s Wagner Group, Cherif Mahamat Zene remarked, “foreign involvement, wherever it comes from, poses a very significant challenge for the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algeria#Morocco#Diplomatic Ties#Foreign Minister#North African
AFP

Mali elections could be postponed, prime minister tells AFP

Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, stressing the need to ensure they are credible before going ahead. "The main thing for us is less to hold them on February 27 than to hold elections that will not be contested," Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He suggested they could be postponed by "two weeks, two months, a few months," adding that a decision will be taken in October following a meeting of a national forum. "At the end we will issue a more detailed agenda," Maiga said.
WORLD
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence. Yet the U.N. is unlikely to take any meaningful action against Myanmar's new rulers because they have the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Greenland foreign minister demoted after independence comments

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede stripped an outspoken pro-independence minister of his responsibility for foreign affairs on Monday, following comments about excluding non-Inuit citizens from a future vote on independence from Denmark. Foreign Minister Pele Broberg suggested in an interview published in Danish newspaper Berlingske earlier this...
POLITICS
UPI News

French foreign minister: Mali must not delay election

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Mali not to delay its upcoming elections in his Monday speech before the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. He issued the call hours after Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said the election could be postponed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Venezuela's government and opposition resume talks in Mexico

Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition held more talks in Mexico City on Monday after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway The second round of dialogue had been scheduled to begin Friday, but it was suspended when government representatives did not arrive until Saturday. Talks began Sunday.The leader of the government’s delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, said Friday that his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela during the United Nations General Assembly. Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks. The previous round of meetings occurred Sept. 3-6 in Mexico s capital.The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government. The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Guaidó, who was head of the then opposition-dominated congress.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and Foreign Minister focused on the enduring nature of the U.S.-Australia Alliance and discussed cooperation on increasing peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. They noted with pride the celebration of the 70-year anniversary of the signing of the ANZUS Treaty and highlighted actions to secure another 70 years of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated their support for the rules-based international order, ASEAN centrality, and the rights and livelihoods of Southeast Asian claimants in the South China Sea. They discussed U.S. and Australian bilateral and multilateral efforts to assist the Indo-Pacific region in overcoming COVID-19. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also previewed discussions at the Australia–U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN), set to be held on September 16.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Times

China's foreign minister blasts Five Eyes intel-sharing pact

A little-reported proposal by U.S. lawmakers to consider expanding the number of foreign nations allowed to participate in a sensitive intelligence-sharing program known as “Five Eyes” is causing a stir among American allies in Asia and pre-emptive pushback from China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made headlines Tuesday by publicly...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

661K+
Followers
101K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy