Hudson – Robert W. Montreuil Jr., 59, of Hudson, MA, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 after a long period of declining health at Marlborough Hospital. Robert was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Robert W. Sr. and Beverly A. (Dufault) Montreuil. He was raised in Marlborough, MA where he attended local schools and was a 1979 graduate of Assabet Valley Regional Technical H.S. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served during the Gulf War until being honorably discharged as a disabled Veteran. He has resided in Hudson since the early 80’s and was an active member locally of the International Evangelical Ministry Revival.

