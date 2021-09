On Friday (September 17), an FDA advisory panel voted almost unanimously (16-2) to withhold the distribution of COVID-19 booster shots to all eligible Americans, citing a lack of safety data on extra doses. The same advisory panel voted unanimously (18-0) that the booster shot only be administered to those 65 and older and those at high risk of severe disease. The votes go against current efforts of the Biden administration to administer booster shots to all Americans eight months after their second vaccine dose. The FDA will now consider the group’s advice and is expected to make a final decision in the next few days. The CDC Advisory Committee will also meet this week to discuss booster shots.

