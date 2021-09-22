CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabir Sami promoted to KFC division CEO

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYum! Brands, Inc. has announced the promotion of Sabir Sami to KFC division CEO, effective January 1, 2022. Sami, a 12-year veteran of the company, who currently serves as KFC division COO and managing director of KFC Asia, will succeed Tony Lowings, who is stepping down as CEO at the end of 2021 in advance of his retirement in early 2022, according to a company press release.

