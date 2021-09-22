Sabir Sami promoted to KFC division CEO

Unilever, Coca-KFC, Mercedes, Audi, Freeway Insurance…. and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. announced a newly formed, company-wide and purpose-led initiative, “Nos Inspiras Tú,” (You Are Our Inspiration) committing to driving change and advancing social impact work that connects in more meaningful ways with Hispanics in the U.S. Nos Inspiras Tú is a public declaration to the Hispanic community; a commitment to listen closer and remain inspired by Hispanics in order to address their needs across Unilever and its portfolio of brands. Research shows most Hispanics (71%) believe that brands are not doing enough to effectively create meaningful connections with them on their campaigns. With the majority of Hispanics actively seeking out brands that support their community or take the time to understand what matters most to them. The Nos Inspiras Tú platform is an evolving initiative directly linked to the Hispanic consumer’s dynamic needs. The first phase of the initiative launches with programs from Unilever’s Dove, Knorr and Hellmann’s brands. As a first step, Unilever is unveiling creative during Hispanic Heritage Month that pays homage to Hispanics in the U.S. – their sense of community, pride of heritage, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to progress – as inspiration for Unilever and its family of brands. Passion for food and community has inspired product innovation and community service work on the Knorr brand while partnerships with Hispanic dads who have shown what fatherhood means has helped shape how Dove Men+Care modernized masculinity through advocacy for paid paternity leave and fatherhood-focused content series. The Nos Inspiras Tú vision and actions build upon Unilever’s ‘Act 2 Unstereotype’ initiative that aims to integrate more inclusive thinking across its end-to-end marketing process and helping brands create a generation free from prejudice. By serving more diverse people in a progressive way, Unilever believes its brands can be at the forefront of shaping a fairer and more inclusive world.

