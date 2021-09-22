CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CNET reviews Apple’s new 8.3-inch iPad mini: ‘A lovely, speedy little tablet’

Macdaily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple last week introduced the powerful new iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes and the reviews have begun streaming in. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

macdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy

Labor Day TV sales are winding down now that the holiday weekend is over, but Best Buy is still offering some can’t miss deals on a range of excellent televisions. For example, you can get the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV for $629 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $270 off its usual price, which makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

New Samsung feature lets users add more RAM to Galaxy phones (sort of)

Downloading more RAM has been a long-running joke in tech circles, but a new feature coming to a Samsung smartphone is about as close as we’ll actually get. For those unfamiliar with the joke, random-access memory, or RAM, is a physical part of computers and can’t be downloaded. The joke is associated with those who aren’t tech-savvy and it’s often used to troll people on tech or gaming forums. Unfortunately, downloading RAM has also become almost a scam with plenty of places online and apps on the Play Store offering the ability to upgrade RAM.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Dreaming of an OLED TV? This 55-inch 4K TV deal will make it a reality

Right now, you can buy one of the best 4K TVs out there for less, courtesy of an awesome deal on the LG 55-inch C1 4K TV at Walmart. Normally priced at $2,000, you can snap it up for just $1,500, saving you a huge $500 on the usual price. A fantastic OLED TV in every way, this is an offer you’re really not going to want to miss out on. Expect stock to be strictly limited when it’s being sold at this great a price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Ipad Mini#Ipad Air#Cnet#Usb#Center Stage#Apple Pencil#The Ipad Air#Lightning
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest (good) 43-inch 4K TV you can buy today

Best Buy is offering the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for $300 today, down from the usual $400. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you’ll need to buy it now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
iPad
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
TechNewsWorld

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

365 Threat Monitor scans all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Receive real-time phone alerts, get real-time security breach updates and instantly delete threats with just one click - for free! Learn More. The latest version of the iPad Mini was the clear...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

New Apple iPhone 13 line, revamped iPad Mini and more from today's event

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's California Streamin' event -- which everyone really calls the iPhone 13 event -- has been put to bed, and in it we got the expected iPhone 13 announcement, as well as a refreshed 10.2-inch iPad, a big upgrade for the iPad Mini and a new Apple Watch Series 7.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Apple’s all new iPad Mini is the cutest, most versatile, most powerful mini-tablet ever

The smallest iPad just got its biggest upgrade. I’ll be honest, I didn’t think the iPad Mini was really that much of a big deal… that was until Tim Cook mentioned how its compact size made it perfect for doctors and scientists to carry around in their lab coats, for pilots to strap to their thighs while flying, and just for anyone who wanted an iPad experience in a more pocketable form factor. The new iPad Mini feels like a watershed moment for the mini-tablet market, as Apple literally pushed everything it had into it. It now comes with a modern flat-edge design, an ultrawide camera on the front, TouchID in the power button, support for Apple Pencil, USB-C, and 5G, making it an absolute behemoth even for its size.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPad Mini 6 rumors: All the latest buzz about Apple's new tablet

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's next event is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Although we expect to see the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7, will the iPad Mini 6 also make an appearance? The iPad Mini last got an update in 2019, and Apple could make the smaller tablet the target for a big upgrade this fall with new features and an upgraded design that match last year's revamped iPad Air.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

All-new iPad Mini announced with 5G, USB-C, and larger 8.3-inch display

Apple has announced its all-new iPad Mini. It features a new enclosure with narrower bezels and rounded corners. The big news is that it’s larger than the iPad Mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display (up from its predecessor’s 7.9-inch panel), making the device even more viable as a driver for multitasking or schoolwork. Apple says the screen can reach 500 nits of brightness and comes with anti-reflective coating.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple releases a whopping three new accessories for iPad and iPad mini

While Apple's flagship iPhone and Apple Watch devices are receiving a veritable flotilla of new accessories, the humble ninth-generation iPad gets only one while the redesigned iPad mini nets two. Quietly announced in an update to Apple's website after the unveiling of iPad and iPad mini, Apple is limiting first-party...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Surprise! There’s a New iPad mini!

In a somewhat surprising move, Apple unveiled a new iPad mini on Tuesday. It has a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and contains the A15 Bionic chip. It is available to order online today, and will be in stores from Friday, September 24. New iPad mini with A15 Bionic Chip. Apple...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy