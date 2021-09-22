CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Angela Merkel?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel is one of the most powerful women in the world. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen looks at the reasons behind the scientist-turned-politician's popularity.

www.republic-online.com

The Independent

What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany s staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
BBC

Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. In a CDU rally in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too close...
Person
Angela Merkel
CNBC

Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's alliance in historic German election

Preliminary results on Monday morning showed the center-left Social Democratic Party gaining 25.8% of the vote, according to the country's Federal Returning Officer. Angela Merkel's right-leaning bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union got 24.1% of the vote, according to the early results. The election is significant...
The Independent

German election to set country’s direction as Merkel era comes to end

Germany is preparing to vote for a new parliament in an election that will set the country’s direction after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm. The current chancellor is not running for re-election - the first time this has happened since West Germany’s first initial vote more than 70 years ago.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Ms Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats, with the latter marginally...
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. "It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said at her last rally before the polls, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
Fox News

Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could "strangulate" businesses and isolate Germany on a global scale. "It’s about keeping Germany stable. It’s about your future," she told conservative supporters, first reported by Politico. Speaking from an event in western Germany in support of Armin...
AFP

Merkel rivals plead for stronger Europe in final election debate

The two candidates running neck-and-neck to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor called for a stronger European Union on Thursday, in a final TV debate that did little to shake up a race expected to end in lengthy coalition negotiations. Foreign policy has featured little during the tight campaign, but in their final joint TV appearance, the two main contenders for Merkel's job -- Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Armin Laschet from Merkel's conservative bloc each called for a strong, sovereign Europe.
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD a narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.The social democratic SPD, led by colourless finance minister Olaf Scholz, surged from third to first place over the final weeks of a forgettable, cautious campaign.It looks to have emerged as the largest party in the new parliament, ending a streak of federal election defeats stretching back to 2005.It is projected to have gained 25.9 per cent of the vote, against...
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Washington Post

Angela Merkel’s departure will be felt in a world that needs democratic champions more than ever

Germans vote Sunday in a national election likely to produce a parliament so splintered that it will take three parties to form a governing majority. It says something about the current state of politics in Germany that such a triple coalition is both foreseeable and, in the history of the modern Federal Republic, unprecedented. The only real certainty is that Angela Merkel will not be the next chancellor; she decided to step down at the age of 67, after a remarkable 16 years in power.
AFP

Olaf Scholz: 'robotic' Social Democrat within grasp of Merkel's job

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is often described as boring, but could be on the verge of a sensational upset after Sunday's election. - Channelling Merkel - As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party.
AFP

Scrum for chancellery as SPD takes lead in post-Merkel election

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats took a narrow lead on Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, partial results showed, sparking immediate claims from both sides to form the country's next government. The epochal election ushers in the end of 16 years in power for Merkel, and also thrusts Germany, a byword for stability, into a new period of political uncertainty. With the conservative CDU-CSU alliance and the SPD each seeking to form governing coalitions in a race for power, Germany was up for a rocky few months that could blunt it on the international stage for some time. Partial results published on public television showed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD with around 25.9 to 26.0 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on about 24.1-24.5 percent.
AFP

Greens face dashed hopes, new leverage in German vote aftermath

With growing fears about global warming, deadly floods linked to climate change and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it should have been the German Greens' year. "We saw that our political rivals didn't have much interest in change and kept saying 'Yes, yes, climate protection is nice but it shouldn't be too expensive'.
AFP

Merkel legacy in balance as party headed for worst score since WWII

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be lauded abroad for her cool crisis management -- at home, her legacy risks being tarnished by a botched succession with her party projected to return its worst post-war score in Sunday's election. Merkel, who had planned to largely stay away from election campaigning found herself obliged to step in to prop up Laschet, piling on joint appearances in the hope some of the shine from the still immensely popular chancellor would rub off on him.
