Tom Brady: Too many penalties have made NFL 'softer than it used to be'

By John Healy
 5 days ago

Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was recently asked about the evolution of the quarterback position, which he believes has become more mobile due to a ‘softer’ NFL.

NBC Sports

Tom Brady thinks the NFL is getting “a little softer”

He may look young, but he thinks old. 44-year-old Tom Brady, in the latest installment of the Let’s Go! podcast, shouted at some clouds regarding his perception that football has gotten “softer.”. Asked by Jim Gray about the evolution of the position toward mobile quarterbacks, Brady morphed into an off-my-lawn...
NFL
