Afghanistan

They escaped the Taliban. Now, they're stranded in a foreign country

CNN
 5 days ago
Afghan refugees fleeing their homeland are making the treacherous journey to Turkey after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. CNN’s Arwa Damon speaks to several Afghans who have attempted– but failed – to cross into Turkey.

www.cnn.com

#Taliban#Turkey#Afghan Refugees#Afghans
