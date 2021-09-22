CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff Warns Palm Beach Raceway's Demolition Could "Cost Lives"

By Joel Malkin
 5 days ago
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is the latest to speak out in favor of keeping the Palm Beach International Raceway property a race track, instead of the wrecking ball clearing the way for a distribution warehouse.

