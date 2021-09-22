Sheriff Warns Palm Beach Raceway's Demolition Could "Cost Lives"

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — There were many unanswered questions this weekend after a mother and her son died at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Detectives say the two were at a concession area on the third level before they fell to the sidewalk below. The incident in the 200 block of Tony Gwynn Way happened just before the Padres-Braves game started around 3:51 p.m. Saturday. Two officers quickly responded and discovered the bodies. Life-saving measures were administered but both died at the scene. The victims’ identities have not been released, but both are residents of San Diego. They were described as a 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son. The child’s father was also at the game. Both deaths are considered as suspicious. What led up to the incident is still unclear and the deaths are being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO