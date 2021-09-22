Sheriff Warns Palm Beach Raceway's Demolition Could "Cost Lives"

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man was arrested after he reportedly strangled a dog to death and then tied the dead body to a street sign.
According to police, on Wednesday, September 22nd, they received a call about an aggressive man and a dog that may have been injured.
When an officer arrived at the location, they found 36-year-old Kenny Amaro in middle of W 10th Street “acting irrationally.”
The owners of the dog said they found its body “lassoed to a traffic street sign.”
When police interviewed Amaro, he told them when he encountered the dog in front of its owners’ residence it...
