Pound Edges Lower ahead of FOMC, BoE

The Canadian dollar has reversed directions and lost ground in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2710, up 0.43% on the day. After beating a hasty retreat against the major currencies on Thursday, the US dollar has managed to claw back some of these losses on Friday. The Canadian dollar has also followed this trend and jumped almost one percent on Thursday. The currency was lifted as risk sentiment climbed following the FOMC policy meeting. The Fed signalled that it was readying to taper its bond purchase program, but this was contingent on the performance of the economy. Fed Chair Powell referred to two key areas that the Fed is monitoring ahead of a taper – inflation is running well above the Fed target of 2%, while unemployment, which has dropped to 5.2%, still has some ways to go before reaching the Fed goal.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO