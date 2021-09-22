CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Pound Edges Lower ahead of FOMC, BoE

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has resumed its downswing on Wednesday, after taking a pause on Tuesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3645, down 0.11% on the day. The markets will have plenty to digest this week from central bankers, with the Federal Reserve holding a policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England on Thursday. With the UK economy recovering well from the Covid-19 downturn and inflation well above the BoE’s 2% target, there have been calls for the Bank to tighten policy earlier rather than later, perhaps in early 2022. The BoE had signalled its plan for ‘modest tightening’ in the next few years, but policy makers haven’t indicated a timeline regarding a rate hike.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Could Struggle Near 1.1800, Dollar Consolidates

EUR/USD started an upside correction from the 1.1680 region. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1755 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD is facing an uphill task near 1.3750 and 1.3800. Gold price remains at a risk of more downsides below $1,740. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/JPY

This week be an event packed week for the US Dollar. Not only will the US be releasing important monthly economic data such as Durable Goods Orders and Core PCE, but there are other important issues for the US Dollar to watch as well. First of which will be the developments regarding last week’s FOMC Interest Rate Decision meeting. Members noted that moderation in bond buying may soon be warranted. Powell went further during his press conference by saying that he feels goals have been met to taper and that tapering could be finished by mid-2022. This sent the US Dollar and US yields higher.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Us Dollar#Boe#British Pound#Inflation#Gbp Usd#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Bank#Treasury#North American
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Risks Haven’t Gone Away

The next few months are going to be extremely interesting in the markets, with central banks becoming less comfortable with the level of stimulus they’re providing, economic recoveries slowing and market risks mounting. Evergrande has come to the forefront of investors minds in recent weeks. The threat of contagion is...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Dropped Broadly as Treasury Yields Jumped on Hawkish Fed

Yen’s fortune reversed last week as US treasury yields accelerate up after hawkish FOMC meeting and projections. US stocks also display strong resilience and closed generally higher, reversing prior losses. Sterling, on the other hand, shrugged off hawkish BoE voting and ended as second weakest. Aussie and Kiwi were not too far away with concerns over China’s Evergrande in Asian markets.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

The Fed did not make any changes to its monetary policy at its meeting on September 21-22. However, the regulator made it clear in its commentary that it was possibly ready to start a gentle tapering of the monetary stimulus (QE) program as early as November. More than half of...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Hawkish BOE Sends GBP Higher, What’s Next For The Pound?

The BOE left rates unchanged at 0.1% and their bond-buying program unchanged at GBP 895 billion, both as expected, at their September 2021 meeting. However, Ramsden joined Saunders as the two dissenters in favor of lowering the overall QE amount to GBP 860 billion. In addition, they noted that “some market tightening over the forecast period was likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably in the medium term”. With the addition of Ramsden to the tapering talk and the “market tightening” phrase thrown in, this meeting was more hawkish than expected.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Pound Dips After Mini-Rally

The British pound is in negative territory in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3682, down 0.27% on the day. The BoE held the course on monetary policy, leaving its key interest rate at 0.10% and its asset purchase target at GBP 875 billion. At the same time, two MPC members voted for an early end to the Bank’s bond purchases, up from one member at the previous meeting, as the case for tightening has gathered a bit more momentum. The Bank downgraded growth forecasts while warning that inflation would rise above the 4% level by the end of the year, double the Bank’s inflation target.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of German Election; Evergrande, Central Banks in Focus

LONDON — European stocks were trading lower on Friday as investors reacted to central bank policy decisions and monitored developments surrounding China Evergrande Group. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was around 0.8% lower during early afternoon trade, with all major bourses and most sectors in negative territory. In Asia, stocks in...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Cliff Notes: FOMC and BoE Hold Their Course as Evergrande Threatens Outlook

Key insights from the week that was. This week had a near sole focus on economic policy, here and abroad. For the RBA, the minutes of their September meeting highlighted the reasoning behind their decision to take the first step in tapering asset purchases this month, but to then delay the next until 2022. Keeping asset purchases at $5bn per week until “at least November 2021” was also considered, but the decision to taper this month was eventually made given the economy is seen returning “to its pre-Delta path by mid-2022” and as “a number of other central banks are tapering”.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Lower as USD Recovers

The Canadian dollar has reversed directions and lost ground in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2710, up 0.43% on the day. After beating a hasty retreat against the major currencies on Thursday, the US dollar has managed to claw back some of these losses on Friday. The Canadian dollar has also followed this trend and jumped almost one percent on Thursday. The currency was lifted as risk sentiment climbed following the FOMC policy meeting. The Fed signalled that it was readying to taper its bond purchase program, but this was contingent on the performance of the economy. Fed Chair Powell referred to two key areas that the Fed is monitoring ahead of a taper – inflation is running well above the Fed target of 2%, while unemployment, which has dropped to 5.2%, still has some ways to go before reaching the Fed goal.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Haven Premium Vanishes

Overnight markets were unusual in that US yields jumped higher, as did stocks, but the US dollar sunk by quite some distance. The dollar index tumbled 0.38% to 93.08, unwinding the previous day’s gains. Some have put it down to Powell’s post-FOMC comments that the bar to rate hikes is high, but I believe his comments saying Evergrande fallout is mostly limited to domestic China caused New York to unwind the haven premium built-in over this week. A rate hike by Norway and seemingly hawkish tones from the Bank of England may also have added headwinds, with the pound rallying, dragging the euro higher. Notably, the risk-correlated Australian and New Zealand dollars also had big rallies overnight, further supporting the risk-premia unwind thesis.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Is Pushed By 200-Hour SMA

On Friday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate declined. The decline started on Thursday when the Bank of England caused surge ended at the 200-hour simple moving average at the 1.3750 level. If the rate continues to decline, it would most likely look for support in the 55 and 100-hour SMAs...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US Open: Wall Street Heads Lower, Evergrande Fears Resurface

FTSE -0.3% at 7053. After two days of gains, doubts are setting in. Fears surrounding the debt ridden Evergrande have resurfaced hitting risk sentiment. Consumer and retail shares are also expected to have a tough session amid weakness pre-market and in Europe. The debt crisis at Evergrande is unnerving investors....
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

BoE meeting looms as markets digest FOMC

The British pound has reversed directions on Thursday and is in positive territory. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3672, up 0.41% on the day. The BoE finds itself in a delicate position, as recent economic data shows the recovery stumbling, while inflation remains well above target. Just ahead of the meeting, Manufacturing PMI for August slowed to 56.3, down from 60.3. The BoE began tapering its QE programme in May, but the timing of a rate hike remains unclear. ING noted that the financial markets expect the BoE to raise rates in Q2 of 2022, but it does not expect a hike until the end of next year. The BoE is unlikely to provide much insight into rate policy at today’s meeting, but investors will be interested to see if the Bank continues to insist that the recent spike in inflation is transient.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy