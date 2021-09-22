Pound Edges Lower ahead of FOMC, BoE
The British pound has resumed its downswing on Wednesday, after taking a pause on Tuesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3645, down 0.11% on the day. The markets will have plenty to digest this week from central bankers, with the Federal Reserve holding a policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England on Thursday. With the UK economy recovering well from the Covid-19 downturn and inflation well above the BoE’s 2% target, there have been calls for the Bank to tighten policy earlier rather than later, perhaps in early 2022. The BoE had signalled its plan for ‘modest tightening’ in the next few years, but policy makers haven’t indicated a timeline regarding a rate hike.www.actionforex.com
