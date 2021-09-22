3 ways OpUtils’ IP address tracker fosters effective IP management

Most employees have access entitlements they don’t need and probably shouldn’t have. Few people are going to willingly give up that excess access; either they don’t realize they have it or they expect they will need it eventually. Nor is there a thorough internal check on entitlements. In a traditional identity inventory, users are often in a group that has a wide range of permissions, the permissions of the group are approved, and that would be that for another 90 days until the next inventory review. But individual users in that group likely have more entitlement privileges than they should have access to, resulting in threats to the data.

