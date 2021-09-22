CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

3 ways OpUtils’ IP address tracker fosters effective IP management

By Sharon Abraham
securityboulevard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow a network’s IP address space is structured, scanned, and managed differs based on the organization’s size and networking needs. The bigger your network is, the more IPs you need to manage, and the more complex your IP address hierarchy gets. As a result, issues such as IP resource overutilization and address conflicts become challenging to avoid without an IP address management (IPAM) solution in place. This has encouraged organizations to deploy effective IPAM solutions to monitor their IP resources in place of conventional solutions such as spreadsheets.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

How to Track an IP Address from an Email: Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail?

With Internet data becoming more affordable, online spam is also increasing. The online space is fraught with scams and fraudsters. To protect yourself from scams, you should track the sender's IP address every time you get an email. Especially emails which prompt a transaction or further communication. The question which...
INTERNET
securityboulevard.com

Audius Chooses Cognito Flow, First Complete No-Code Online Identity Verification Service for Businesses with International Customers

Audius will use Cognito Flow to provide a full stack of online verification for global music customers who join the popular streaming platform. Bend, OR, September 22, 2021 — Cognito, which provides the first easy and comprehensive online identity verification of global customers without any code, announced today that Audius, a streaming platform built for all musicians, has launched Cognito Flow for online identity verification of customers receiving rewards as part of Audius’ Trust & Safety efforts.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Spanning Release Notes: Spanning Backup for Microsoft 365 Extends Global Data Protection to Canada

We received a large number of requests from our Canadian customers to meet the needs of Canadian organizations, such as government agencies and centers for higher education, that have sovereignty requirements related to business-critical data. These requests pertained to the need for a reliable and user-friendly way to protect their Microsoft 365 data from sync errors and malicious acts such as malware, ransomware and human error.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to find the IP Address of WiFi Printer in Windows 11

If you want to find the IP address of your WiFi printer in Windows 11/10, here is how you can do that. Here are multiple ways to find the IP address of your wireless printer that you can use on your Windows 11 computer. At times, you might need to...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Addresses#Ip Address Management#Mac Address#Network Address#Oputils#Manageengine#Ips#Supernet#Ipam
securityboulevard.com

The Secret Behind Least Privilege: CIEM

Most employees have access entitlements they don’t need and probably shouldn’t have. Few people are going to willingly give up that excess access; either they don’t realize they have it or they expect they will need it eventually. Nor is there a thorough internal check on entitlements. In a traditional identity inventory, users are often in a group that has a wide range of permissions, the permissions of the group are approved, and that would be that for another 90 days until the next inventory review. But individual users in that group likely have more entitlement privileges than they should have access to, resulting in threats to the data.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Multi-Tenant SaaS Authentication Bypass or Works-as-Designed?

Four months ago, researchers at Cequence discovered an authentication vulnerability in the Lithium community forum platform (now part of Khoros), that warranted a responsible disclosure submission. The vulnerability impacts Khoros customers using the Lithium platform to host public communities and forums, exposing their customer data to unauthenticated users. Khoros has been made aware of our findings but has said the platform works-as-designed.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

11 ways to develop an effective knowledge-management system

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. There are a lot of moving parts to a business. The most successful businesses have an organized and effective knowledge-management system that keeps everyone trained properly and on the same page. Leaders...
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

How to Choose a Single Sign-On (SSO) Solution

Choosing the right web application single sign-on (SSO) solution for your organization can be tricky. You need to understand what options you have available, and then decide which type of SSO solution will be most beneficial for your organization long-term. Each solution has its pros and cons, and the right...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
securityboulevard.com

Imperva An Eight-Time Magic Quadrant Leader for Web Application and API Protection

2021 has seen a lot of change. Billionaires now go where only governments and Red Bull gimmicks could go before. The 2020 Olympics didn’t take place in 2020. Tom Brady won his 7th Super Bowl for a completely new franchise [those of you in the US get this reference]. Similar change in application security has now been defined by an annual report with a new name.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Execs Need Less Talk, More Action on Software Security

As the software industry struggles to recover from a supply chain security crisis, a study from Venafi indicates industry executives are saying the right things but doing very little to back up the rhetoric with decisive action to ensure vendor security. The survey evaluated the opinions of more than 1,000...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

CIS Control 5: Account Management

Knowing who has credentials, how those credentials are granted, and how they are being used is the foundation of any secure environment. It begins with user accounts and the credentials they use. Maintaining a thorough inventory of all accounts and verifying any changes to those accounts as authorized and intentional vs unintended is paramount to establishing a secure environment and this includes service accounts.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

State of DevOps 2021: Benefits of a Secure Software Supply Chain

As more and more organizations embrace digital transformation and ways of conducting business virtually, we have unfortunately seen a corresponding increase in the number of data breaches and cyberattacks. In 2020 alone, more than 22 billion confidential personal information or business data records were exposed, according to Tenable’s 2020 Threat Landscape Retrospective Report. These data breaches are more than just leaked bits of information, they have long-term implications for the people who trusted the impacted businesses with keeping their personal data secure.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Morphisec Announces New Incident Response Services as Enterprise Attacks Escalate

LAS VEGAS —AUGUST 10, 2021– Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today announced the launch of its new incident response services at HIMSS21. The service will help organizations across the healthcare industry, and various other markets, identify, contain, and report on security incidents in progress while validating or verifying the lack of a breach.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

MPT’s Value at Veracode

You finally have some budget to buy tools for your application security (AppSec) program! GREAT! Purchasing the correct tools for your AppSec pogram can be overwhelming. Even when looking only at point solutions, there still may be some confusion on the value that various tools can provide. Sometimes you’ll find the perfect tool, but others may offer you a similar tool with added manual penetration testing (MPT) as part of the overall bundle. That seems like a great idea for the budget. Let’s dive in and see what these types of value these other offerings really provide.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Building a secure application in five steps

Using the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) as a model to secure your application. If you are into building software, you’ve probably heard of the software development life cycle (SDLC). The SDLC describes the five stages of application development: the requirements phase, the design phase, the coding phase, the testing phase, and the release phase.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Top 6 Questions to Ask When Selecting SSL Protection Solutions

Today, 99% of internet traffic is encrypted. With recent GDPR regulations, organizations are forced to use HTTPS making encrypted communication the default method. While traffic encryption is important for maintaining security and user privacy, it also opens the door to a new generation of aggressive DDoS attacks that can require up to 15 times more resources from the destination server than the requesting host.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

The Big Question: Can Sensitive Data Truly be Protected in the Cloud?

You might be thinking that the answer is no, given the increasing number of cloud-based incidents occurring in the world and hitting national and international news outlets. Let me give you some good news, though. In short, the answer is yes. And yet, you may be wondering how you can do this effectively and most securely. Well, let me tell you how, along with a little context first.
SOFTWARE
itechpost.com

10 Cool Apps for IP Geolocation

Using GPS or IP addresses, also known as location technology, is beneficial for the identification and tracking of connected electronic devices, hence popularly referred to as geolocation. We mainly use geolocation for tracking the actions and locating people for surveillance. The financial service industry is among the thousands that extensively...
CELL PHONES
securityboulevard.com

Why Developers Need More than SAST and DAST for Real Code Security

Once developers find tools that work for them, it is hard to make a change. SAST and other legacy Application Security tools fall into the area of being solid tools that work. In the last couple of years the threat landscape has evolved and new vulnerabilities have emerged. SAST, DAST, and other Application Security tools may be effective within their own realm, however in the context of how software is developed today, they do not provide sufficient visibility into hard coded secrets and other code security risks.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

How to Test SAML and Configure SSO Using a Free-to-Use Application

The days where employees sat at workstations and interacted exclusively with native applications are gone but not forgotten: the legacy of singular passwords for services/apps persists, compounding frustrations for IT administrators and users alike. That’s especially true with cloud infrastructures, where exposing credentials over the wire and the potential for a multitude of weak passwords hampers user productivity and increases risks. There’s a better solution: Single Sign-On (SSO).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy