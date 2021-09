6K is to triple the production capacity for its metal 3D printing powders after closing a $51m Series C financing round. The company will also look to expand its portfolio of powder product offerings and its commercial sales activities around the world as it bolsters its 6K Additive efforts. Volta Energy Technologies led the financing round, with contributions also being made by Catalus Capital, S Cap/Prithvi Ventures, Anzu Partners, Launch Capital, Material Impact and RKS Ventures. 6K will also be using the funds raised to complete its Battery Development Center of Excellence, adding 33,000-square-foot of product development space, and doubling the 6K Energy team.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO