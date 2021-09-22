CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

By By Matt McFarland, CNN Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Schmutzer and Tracy Bloemer, owners of businesses that deliver packages for Amazon in Portland, Oregon, hit their breaking point this spring. Both had run technically independent businesses since 2019 that usually rent vans owned by Amazon, and are paid by Amazon to deliver its packages. The businesses are called "delivery service partners," or DSPs, for short. DSPs have about 20-40 vans and up to 100 employees. The DSP program has expanded to nine countries, creating 158,000 jobs at 2,500 DSPs, according to Amazon.

mcat1
5d ago

they should seek a contract with FEDEX. They're really good to drivers, the package handlers load the trucks (neatly and as much as possible before the drivers get there) pretty much everybody is happy there and it sounds like Shmutzer and Bloemer would blend in really well.

Richard Beck
5d ago

and amazon continues to advertise this type of a partnership business for people to invest in. no thanks

Hamburglar
3d ago

every DSP company every driver in the whole world should use quit on strike let's see what good oh Jeffrey boy does then

