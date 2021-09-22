CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2 getting a fashion magazine for the game’s most stylish players

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion is power in Destiny 2, but players are interested in more than just pure stats. Sure, players want armor and other gear that’ll make their characters more powerful — but plenty of players place equal importance on just how dang good they look. Since Destiny, fashionable players have been convening in the /r/DestinyFashion subreddit, where players share their best looks and how they acquired them — a process that sometimes means a major grind.

