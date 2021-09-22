Destiny 2 getting a fashion magazine for the game’s most stylish players

If you went Flawless in Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 this week and noticed something different, it's because Bungie changed the matchmaking for the cream of the crop. In order to prevent too many players going Flawless and not getting much of a challenge, Bungie will first make sure there are enough 7-0 teams in the pool and then enable matchmaking according to the score. They didn't reveal too much about this new matchmaking system but the team did note they will keep an eye on player feedback and adjust the matchmaking accordingly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO