Assemblywoman Buttenschon tours Mohawk Valley Farms
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon hosted a tour of six local farms in the Mohawk Valley for assembly members who serve across the state. Buttenschon’s colleagues visited Collins Creamery, Jones Landscaping, DiNitto Farms, Candella’s Farms, Sciortino Farms, and Buttenschon Tree Farm. They have partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension and their ‘Building Bridges Program’ which connects Upstate New York farmers with the Queens Chamber of Commerce.www.cnyhomepage.com
