CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Royal baby gifts Princess Beatrice's daughter would love

By Laura Sutcliffe
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Beatrice is a mum! The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - a baby girl. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Christopher Woolf, from Princess Beatrice's baby announcement?

Princess Beatrice has just given birth to her first child, a baby girl, and the official announcement mentioned someone called Christopher Woolf. So who is he?. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday, 18 September 2021 at 23:42,” Buckingham Palace said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Princess Beatrice’s Baby Born: She Welcomes A Baby Girl With Husband

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together to the world on Sept. 18. It’s a girl! The Royal family grew on Sept. 18, when Princess Beatrice, 32, gave birth to her first child. She announced that the baby was born via a statement with her husband, Banda Property executive Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapello Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23:42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the statement said. “The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.”
WORLD
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Pippa Middleton
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana with special outfit detail

The Duchess of Sussex often likes to make a statement with her fashion. From powerful feminist tees to jewellery with a hidden meaning, it's clear Prince Harry's wife certainly knows how to rock her personal style, but did you spot her latest tribute to Princess Diana?. The elegant mother-of-two stepped...
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton, Prince William and kids enjoy pub meal in Norfolk – details

The Duke of Cambridge recently revealed how special his home in Sandringham is to him and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, so it's no surprise that they spend most of their free time there. Over the weekend, the couple and their three kids, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six,...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

10 sweet photos of royal kids wearing adorable autumn outfits

Isn't autumn just one of the prettiest seasons of the year? All those vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves falling to the ground, picturesque landscapes and perfect country walk weather - it's heaven. Over the years, royal parents have shared many a photo of their children all dressed up and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Italian#Needle Thread Beatrice#Victorian#Faq
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's health secret is game-changing - see photo

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously revealed she uses one particular tool to take extra care of her health: a FitBit watch. The royal was first seen wearing it during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and it's clearly living up to her expectations, as she's been wearing it ever since - she was most recently seen with it on when she and husband Prince Charles toured Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's back to work wardrobe will definitely include this Aspinal bag

Kate Middleton is back to work like the rest of us, having said goodbye to the royal holidays on the Isles of Scilly or staycations in Norfolk and hello to royal engagements to Cumbria and Oxfordshire. She might not be heading back to an office like the rest of us, but Kate Middleton’s bag collection needs a back to work handbag – and we bet Duchess Kate’s bag will be from Aspinal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
talesbuzz.com

Prince William’s temper during ‘earth-shattering’ rows with Charles ‘horrified’ Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince William’s display of a hot temper during rows with his father, Prince Charles, “horrified” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, a royal biographer claimed. According to Robert Lacey in his 2020 book, Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Camilla witnessed “earth-shattering” rows between Charles and William after joining the Royal Family in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Prince William Breaks One Royal Protocol During Recent Event: 'Crazy!'

Prince William broke one royal protocol during his recent engagement, and it left one royal fan in awe. For centuries, the royal family members have been following protocols related to public engagements and photography. In fact, it is considered taboo to take pictures with any royal members. However, Prince William...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy