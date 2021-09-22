CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The jeans celebs swear by: From Kate Middleton to Sofia Vergara & fashionista Victoria Beckham

By Megan Bull
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all been there - closet full of clothes and nothing to wear? You can never go wrong with a versatile pair of jeans. An everyday staple, whether you're putting together an off-duty outfit or aiming for casual chic, skinny jeans are a must-have for autumn. From our favourite royals to the Hollywood A-list, we've tracked down the jeans celebs swear by, including Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham and more. Amp up your wardrobe with the best high street styles and designer denim pieces...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

15 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

The Duchess of Cambridge's father Michael Middleton celebrated the marriage of his son James Middleton to Alizée Thevenet in an intimate ceremony in France on Saturday. Here at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at his sweetest moments with his three children, Kate, Pippa and James. Flight dispatcher Michael...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Their Children Attended James Middleton's Wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother is now a married man. James Middleton, an entrepreneur, tied the knot with French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in an intimate ceremony in southeastern France on Saturday. Middleton broke the news on his Instagram account with a selfie of him and his bride, with their dog Mable in the background. Thevenet, 31, can be seen wearing a white off-shouldered gown with lace detailing, while Middleton, 34, pairs an off-white suit jacket with a light-blue dress shirt and dark-colored tie.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

This is when we will see Kate Middleton next!

The Duchess of Cambridge will be making her royal return to the public eye this week following her summer break. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Kate will visit RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where she’ll meet a number of individuals who supported the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan. The royal...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Lucy Mecklenburgh
Person
Sofia Vergara
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Has a Princess Moment in Sparkly Gown and Metallic Platforms for America’s Got Talent Finale

Sofia Vergara looked straight from a fairytale for the “America’s Got Talent” finale at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.. While hitting the red carpet on Wednesday night, the “Modern Family” actress stepped out in a gown by Berta NYC. Crafted from nude tulle and sparkly silver sequins, the strapless number featured a sweetheart neckline and midi-length skirt. Vergara and stylist Rhonda Spies elevated her look’s glamour with a sparkly bangle, rings and drop earrings from Xivkarats, Dena Kemp and Beladora Jewelry. Her ensemble was complete with classic red lipstick. For footwear, Vergara chose a pair of platform heels. The metallic gold...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flared Jeans#British Royal Family#Other Stories#The Urban Nature Project#Rocking#Strobes#Instagram#Modern#M S#Marks Spencer#Ramones#Towie#Vb#Topshop#Faq
Harper's Bazaar

Kate Middleton Looked Pretty and Polished in a White Blazer Dress from Self-Portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge's latest public appearance was equal parts professional and elegant. Yesterday, Kate met and mingled with the supporting partners of her 2020 "Hold Still" exhibition, a photography project featuring portraits of pandemic life in the United Kingdom. She wore what looked like a crisp white blazer and a white lace midi skirt, but was actually a one-piece dress, Self-Portrait's Cream Tailored Boucle and Chiffon Midi Dress. Her hair was pulled back into a relaxed ponytail, and she accessorized with white cherry earrings.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Kate Middleton looks business chic for return to royal duties

The Duchess of Cambridge is back! Kate stepped out for her first engagement in over two months on Wednesday, Sept. 15, visiting RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. Prince George ’s mom looked business chic for her﻿ return to royal duties post-summer break wearing a neutral double-breasted Reiss blazer, which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
townandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Looks Ready for Fall in Navy Wide-Legged Trousers

After returning from summer break (the royals typically take a few weeks off from public duties in August), the Duchess of Cambridge is back to work. Kate looked ready for fall as she visited the Royal Air Force base, RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. The Duchess opted for a neutral blazer over a white blouse and black trousers. She finished off the look with a small top-handled bag.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton send birthday wishes to Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent birthday wishes to the Duke of Sussex on his 37th birthday on Wednesday. Taking to their Kensington Palace social media accounts, Prince William and Kate shared a touching photo of Prince Harry at a past royal engagement, alongside a caption, which read: "Happy Birthday Prince Harry!"
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Brings Florals Into Fall in a Statement Strapless Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels

Sofia Vergara is proving florals aren’t just for spring — they’re also perfect for fall. The “Modern Family” actress posed at the Breakfast Club’s opening in Hollywood, Calif., wearing a navy floral jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless number featured a multicolored floral print, as well as a bold rosette detail on one hip. Vergara wore the bright outfit with layered gold bangles, as well as a top-handle bag by Dolce and Gabbana. Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely that Vergara wore a pair of towering platform heels — one of her style signatures. She often wears the silhouette...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Skinny Jeans Aren't Over, According to Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is taking time to enjoy the great outdoors. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a visit to Cumbria, where she promoted the beneficial, lifelong impact that nature and the outdoors can have on youth. The duchess's visit also marked the reopening of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets' Windermere Adventure Training Centre, which enables hundreds of cadets across the United Kingdom to visit the Lake District each year and take part in leadership-building activities.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

New photo from Kate Middleton’s brother’s wedding day released

Just married! A new photo from James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet’s wedding has hit the web. The image, published by the MailOnline, is said to have been shared by the mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother and new sister-in-law, who wore an off-the shoulder gown for her big day, ﻿were pictured smiling alongside the mayor.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy