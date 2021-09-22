CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden's real reason for huge 35lb weight loss revealed

By Bridie Wilkins
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden has been pretty open about his weight loss journey. In January 2020, the Late Late Show host revealed that he had joined WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), and six months later in June, he announced that he had lost an impressive 35lbs on The Howard Stern Show. He credits this mostly to rewiring the way he perceived 'dieting' from a quick fix to a life-long approach, but there's a particular reason he was so committed.

