PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hit-and-run at a busy Center City intersection Friday left an 85-year-old woman critically injured. She was left lying in the road at 21st and Chestnut Streets. People Eyewitness News spoke to say this is usually a busy intersection. They often see cars flying trying to beat the light or racing to make left turns. But what they saw Friday they never expected. “Between the cars and the bikes, it’s really bad. We’re lucky we don’t have more people get hurt,” one man said. On Friday around noon, that’s exactly what happened. Surveillance video you’ll see only on Eyewitness News shows...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO