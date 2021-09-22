FTX CEO Speaks on Solana’s Network Outage and Stablecoins

Solana has enjoyed a massive growth in adoption that has also pushed the values of the SOL token to record highs. Solana’s network is believed to be highly scalable, fast and secure. However, the network recently suffered a major 17-hour outage. The CEO of FTX exchange Sam Bankman-Fried, has attributed this outage to the rapid expansion of the network. He also talked of stablecoins, urging regulators to support these assets.