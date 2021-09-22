Hazelwood School District begins bus route consolidation due to bus driver shortage

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Starting Wednesday, the Hazelwood School District will have new bus routes. This is in response to the nationwide bus driver shortage. School spokesperson Anthony Kiekow told News 4 the district is consolidating several of their routes. Forty-six of their 96 routes are impacted by the revisions. Kiekow said the revisions will change daily pick up and drop off times for families. However, it will result in shorter and more consistent wait times for students.