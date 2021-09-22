CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazelwood, MO

Hazelwood School District begins bus route consolidation due to bus driver shortage

By Taylor Holt, News 4 Anchor
KMOV
 5 days ago

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Starting Wednesday, the Hazelwood School District will have new bus routes. This is in response to the nationwide bus driver shortage. School spokesperson Anthony Kiekow told News 4 the district is consolidating several of their routes. Forty-six of their 96 routes are impacted by the revisions. Kiekow said the revisions will change daily pick up and drop off times for families. However, it will result in shorter and more consistent wait times for students.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Hazelwood, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazelwood School District#Bus Service#Bus Driver#Bus Routes#News 4#Illinois Central#Communications
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy