The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that a Vermont resident has been indicted by a Burlington grand jury for her role straw-purchasing a firearm. Marissa Byrd, age 29, of Burlington was arraigned today before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle on an indictment charging her with providing false information to a federally licensed firearm dealer while purchasing a firearm in March of 2021. At the conclusion of the arraignment today, Byrd was released on conditions of supervision pending further proceedings.

