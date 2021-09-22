3 Classic 'Halloween' Movies Are Returning to Theaters This October
Before Halloween Kills unleashes Michael Myers’ latest killing spree, CineLife Entertainment is bringing three classic franchise movies to theaters. John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween and its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, will be available in theaters this October to celebrate spooky season by honoring one of the most iconic killers in cinema.collider.com
Comments / 0