CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

3 Classic 'Halloween' Movies Are Returning to Theaters This October

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Halloween Kills unleashes Michael Myers’ latest killing spree, CineLife Entertainment is bringing three classic franchise movies to theaters. John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween and its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, will be available in theaters this October to celebrate spooky season by honoring one of the most iconic killers in cinema.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Halloween Kills’ Changes Release to Day-and-Date in Theaters and Streaming on Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal has shifted David Gordon Green’s horror outing “Halloween Kills” to a day-and-date release. The sequel will stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. “Halloween Kills” will be available free of charge to Peacock subscribers. Both Universal Pictures and Peacock are operated by NBCUniversal. The move to streaming for the latest entry in the “Halloween” franchise is an exception to the theatrical windows established last year during the pandemic between Universal Pictures and select exhibition chains like AMC and Regal. An agreement was made between the studio and theaters where films...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

15 Non-Scary Halloween Movies

After months of long, sunny days, breezy beach trips, and sweltering temperatures, the end of summer gives way to what’s arguably the best season of the year: spooky szn. While Halloween is usually characterized by all things that go bump in the night, Oct. 31 doesn’t always have to feel so eerie and bone-chilling, especially when autumn is such a cozy and happy time. Here are 15 non-scary Halloween movies to watch this fall that’ll have you laughing or smiling instead of trembling in fear.
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

This Fall get ready to watch this Iconic Horror Movies Returning to Theaters

The final days of summer are here, and with the spooky season just around the corner, Fathom Events is getting ready to celebrate the season with Fright Fest 2021. This eight-week event will take place from September to November and bring back some of the best horror movies ever made for a short time in theaters across the country.
MOVIES
springvillejournal.com

Local filmmakers host movie premiere at Joylan Theater

SPRINGVILLE – After years of hard work and filming their second movie “Darkness Binds,” local filmmakers Golden Groves and Michael Buttino from September Brothers Productions of Springville were able to showcase their finished film at their premiere at the Joylan Theater Sept. 2. Directed by Buttino, produced by Groves and...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Andi Matichak
Person
John Carpenter
pophorror.com

HALLOWEEN KILLS (2021) To Hit Theaters and Streaming Simultaneously

HALLOWEEN KILLS (2021) Synopsis. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages...
MOVIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

(R for strong/bloody violence, and pervasive language; 1:48) On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station. Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas. CRY MACHO. (PG-13 for...
MOVIES
Wichita Eagle

Mosley Street Melodrama’s Halloween show dishes up parody of classic horror movie

There’s a prerequisite before seeing Mosley Street Melodrama’s Halloween show, beginning this weekend and continuing through Oct. 30. Co-writer and director Kyle Vespestad strongly suggests seeing the 1978 horror movie “Halloween.”. “I try to tell everybody to watch the movie first and then come see this. I think it’ll be...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Halloween Kills’ Final Trailer is Loaded With New Footage and Returning Characters from the Original Classic!

David Gordon Green‘s sequel Halloween Kills comes to theaters and Peacock on October 15, almost exactly one year after it was originally supposed to be released in theaters. Today, the FINAL trailer has arrived, and it is absolutely loaded with brand new footage that we hadn’t seen before. In particular, this latest trailer plays up the returning characters from John Carpenter’s original classic, who are coming together all these years later to put an end to Michael Myers once and for all. “Evil dies tonight,” Haddonfield’s residents chant.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Halloween Kills#The Classics#Blumhouse#Peacock#Cinelife Entertainment
boxofficepro.com

CineLife Entertainment to Re-Release Three Halloween Franchise Movies to Cinemas in October

CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, will re-release the 1978 horror classic Halloween, 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers back into theaters beginning October 2021. Universal’s upcoming installment Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters on October 15,...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Battles Evil In Final Trailer For HALLOWEEN Kills – In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th

He’s the essence of evil. Watch the final trailer for HALLOWEEN KILLS, In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th. In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.
MOVIES
howtogeek.com

How to Stream Every ‘Halloween’ Movie

You can’t kill Michael Myers, and you can’t kill the Halloween franchise, either. The horror series has been repeatedly rebooted and reimagined since the 1978 original, and it just keeps going. Here’s how to stream all of the Halloween movies. Halloween (1978) Halloween II (1981) Halloween (2007) Halloween II (2009)
MOVIES
thatssotampa.com

Movies on the Lawn returns with Hocus Pocus, Scream this October

Movies on the Lawn is a celebrated film screening under the stars outside Armature Works in Tampa Heights. The event takes place right along the Hillsborough River. This October’s festivities will include two screenings; one that’s family friendly and another for adults. On October 18, Armature Works will first screen...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Tribune-Democrat

State Theater of Johnstown to host '31 Days of Halloween'

It’ll be a "spooktacular" October at the State Theater of Johnstown. The theater, at 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host “31 Days of Halloween” Oct. 1 through 31. It’ll feature Halloween-themed movies, double features and special themed events throughout the month. Eric Reighard, executive director of the theater, said...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
masoncounty.com

An Eighties cult classic comes back to theaters

The close of this month marks the 35th anniversary of the first, and still the best, of all the "Transformers" films, which select theaters throughout the state and across the country are bringing back to the big screen for the final days of September. Before 2018's "Bumblebee" rebooted the franchise,...
MOVIES
KPLC TV

‘Movies Under the Stars’ set to return in October

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says “Movies Under the Stars” is making a return in October with four frightening, but family-friendly, flicks. The movie series will begin Friday, Oct. 1, according to the police jury. The police jury said all movies are scheduled to start...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wwnytv.com

Classic Movie Blog - Citizen Kane

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Often on the list, and often on top of the list, of the greatest films of all time; Citizen Kane is celebrating its 80th Birthday. As a cinephile who hasn’t seen the film on the big screen in over twenty years, I decided to attend the TCM classic big screen event. Wow, Citizen Kane holds up. It’s dazzling and vividly cinematic. Orson Welles was obviously a boy genius; he made this masterpiece at only 25 years old, demonstrating a knowledge of visual storytelling way beyond his years and experience. Utilizing just about every cinematic trick and device known in 1941, and many never seen before, Citizen Kane still looks innovative. All of Welles’ collaborators are fantastic and elevate the excellence of the film, but none are more important than cinematographer, Gregg Toland: Deep focus, lap dissolves, swish pans, low angle, mise-en-scenes and chiaroscuro lighting.
WATERTOWN, NY
Collider

'The Black Phone' Poster Introduces a Terrifying Ethan Hawke

Ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Scott Derrickson has released the first poster for his upcoming film The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke. The poster shows what looks to be Hawke underneath some white face paint and grotesque mask evoking Lon Chaney in London After Midnight. Hawke is...
MOVIES
Collider

In Praise of the Intermission, and Why Movies Need to Bring It Back

Movie theaters have obviously been struggling with methods to entice more people to come to the theater. Because of the omnipresence of streaming, in response to both people's building reluctance to head out to the cinema and the pandemic more recently, theaters have tried everything from making the seats more comfortable, offering a wider variety of food and drink options, and implementing their own subscription services to make the evening at the movies feel "worth it" for the patrons. Movie studios and filmmakers lean into gimmicks in order to enhance the experience, from the early 2010s 3D craze to shooting films with the IMAX format. The trouble with the studios' attempts to eventize the movie going experience is they require all the people coming to the theater to pay surcharges for these gimmicks, and while some people can cough up the extra cash to experience the film in its optimal form, many cannot, leaving them to choose either the suboptimal presentation of just wait until it gets to their homes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy