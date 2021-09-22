3 Classic 'Halloween' Movies Are Returning to Theaters This October

Movie theaters have obviously been struggling with methods to entice more people to come to the theater. Because of the omnipresence of streaming, in response to both people's building reluctance to head out to the cinema and the pandemic more recently, theaters have tried everything from making the seats more comfortable, offering a wider variety of food and drink options, and implementing their own subscription services to make the evening at the movies feel "worth it" for the patrons. Movie studios and filmmakers lean into gimmicks in order to enhance the experience, from the early 2010s 3D craze to shooting films with the IMAX format. The trouble with the studios' attempts to eventize the movie going experience is they require all the people coming to the theater to pay surcharges for these gimmicks, and while some people can cough up the extra cash to experience the film in its optimal form, many cannot, leaving them to choose either the suboptimal presentation of just wait until it gets to their homes.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO