How 'Berserk' Inspired Every Big Sword in Anime and JRPGs (And So Much More)

Ichigo Kurosaki, Cloud Strife, Black Clover’s Asta and Devil May Cry’s Dante. What do all of these characters have in common? They’re all badasses that wield huge swords. It’s a trope that has become a staple in anime and JRPGs (Japanese Role-Playing Games). After all, what’s cooler than a main character toting around a larger than life sword that, more often than not, only they can handle? This trope has become so popular that people often don’t consider where it comes from. However, as with all tropes in anime, they have to originate from somewhere, and in this instance, that somewhere is a series titled Berserk.