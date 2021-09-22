News Briefs 9-23-2021
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold it’s quarterly meeting Sat., Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at W6908 County Road B, east of Lake Mills. Trinity Lutheran youth brat sale, Saturday, Sept. 25 during the Citywide Rummage Sale starting at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot 346 W. Pine Street. Drive-through style service, limited contact, brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, condiments and water. Free-will donations support Trinity Youth’s trip to the Youth Gathering 2022.www.hngnews.com
Comments / 0