Best XLR microphones in 2021: pro mics for filmmaking, podcasts and vlogging

The gear you use for any form of content creation can have a major impact on the work you produce. When it comes to vlogging, there are specific pieces of equipment that can help you in your quest to create compelling content. In this replay session from #BeAlpha Live Online, travel and adventure photographer and vlogger Pierre T. Lambert (@pierretlambert) provides a rundown of his most essential gear for vlogging. Watch as he explains which gear to pack and the impact it can have on your stories. Enter your own vlog in the Sony Vlog Challenge Contest by September 27 – you would win a new Sony ZV-E10 camera. Learn more about the Contest and how to enter HERE. (For the official rules, click HERE.) You can also catch Lambert in his What's In My Bag LIVE session on September 29 at 6:00pm EDT / 3:00pm PDT, where he will go through the gear he uses out in the field to capture his best travel photos and will be taking audience questions. Learn more and register for free HERE.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO