CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best XLR microphones in 2021: pro mics for filmmaking, podcasts and vlogging

By Jason Parnell-Brookes
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best XLR microphones will help you take the next step in professional audio capture, and they can be just as important as any camera or lens decision. The first piece of kit we upgrade to when making creative content at home or in our workspace may be a new video camera, mirrorless, or webcam, but while this is an important part of the tech space, few often realise that decent audio is just as crucial.

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best USB Mics for Gaming, Streaming and Podcasting

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There are many uses for a USB mic these days: Content creation, gaming, streaming, voiceover acting, remote learning...
ELECTRONICS
pcinvasion.com

Blue Icepop microphone for Logitech G Pro headsets review — Upping your voice game

When it comes to communication hardware, one of the best things to become commonplace over the past decade are detachable microphones for gaming headsets. This feature alone has allowed companies to improve their mics without replacing the whole device, adding longevity to products. Logitech is the latest company to utilize this with the release of the Blue Icepop mic for Logitech G Pro headsets.
ELECTRONICS
mmorpg.com

HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone Review

Bit-depth: 16-bit Element: Electret condenser microphone. Sensitivity: -6dBFS (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Noise (RMS): ≤-74dBFS (A-weighted) Upon opening the box, I was actually a little shocked at just how small the SoloCast is truly. The microphone itself looks like a pill-shaped mic, with a touch-sensitive mute button on the top. Gone are dials to adjust gain, as well as any sort of pattern select knob found on other USB mics - the SoloCast has stripped these features away in order to keep costs low.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

AKG Launches Ara USB Microphone

Northridge, CA (September 15, 2021)—AKG has unveiled the AKG Ara two-pattern USB condenser microphone, intended for use by content creators and musicians. Ara captures 24-bit, 96kHz audio, offering two pickup patterns that allow users to either focus on a single source or everyone in the room. As the mic is largely intended for podcasters, bloggers, gamers, videoconferencing and for recording voice and instruments at home, the directional Front (cardioid) pattern captures sound directly in front of the mic while rejecting sound from other sides. Meanwhile, the Front + Back (omni) pattern picks up sound evenly from all sides, enabling the recording of interviews with multiple speakers.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High End Audio#Xlr#Podcasting#Professional Audio#Xlr Microphones#Mirrorless#Se Electronics#Se2200#Low Cut#Nt1#Signal
soundguys.com

JLab Talk PRO USB Microphone review

The JLab Talk series consists of three microphones, and the JLab Talk PRO is the flagship product. Though $150 USD isn't cheap, it's more affordable than many alternatives, and the Talk PRO has notable features such as four selectable polar patterns. Its ease of use is nothing to look past, and it's mostly thanks to the comprehensive onboard controls and plug-and-play software. This is a mic worth considering.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to setup a Blue Yeti microphone

I’ve heard people say how a microphone ain’t that important in a gaming session. I just roll my eyes so hard at that, cause, why argue? Now, for the sane lot of you, I can safely say that this is…well, you know what. There’s a heated argument out there on...
ELECTRONICS
rockpapershotgun.com

The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 156: the best doctors in games special

The recording of this episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast turned out to be unfortunately cursed with technical issues, which means I am (probably noticeably) tired and grumpy, and don't let Matthew and Nate reproduce their witty banter from the first time we tried to record. No cold open! Still, nothing to cheer me up like some good bedside manner from a doctor. Oh no, it turns out all game doctors are awful!
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Record your next podcast with the Blue Ember XLR mic on sale for $85

Have you heard of the Blue Yeti or the Blue Snowball? If you're into content creation or podcasting or something, chances are good you have. It's a famous, easy-to-use, USB-powered condenser mic that has been very popular the last few years. Well, did you know Blue also makes an XLR mic? It's called the Blue Ember, and it has dropped in price for the first time ever. Get the Ember for just $85 at Amazon today.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
eteknix.com

Roccat Torch Gaming Microphone Review

It seems this year is becoming a big deal for gaming microphones, with the likes of Elgato, Razer, NZXT and more throwing something new into the market, and so far, they’ve all been pretty great. However, the Roccat Torch launched earlier this year too, and I’d heard good things and decided I had to track one down and see what all the fuss was about. What does excite me though are the features, as it does a few things some rival products do not, and that could give it a real advantage in this price range.
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect four-in-one tool for home recording

I’m no stranger to microphones. As a broadcast communications major in college, I often recorded my own radio spots and news reels for the campus radio and TV shows I worked on. As a longtime musician, I’ve worked with countless mics in the studio that captured my drums and vocals with expert precision. As a radio show host during the quarantine, I picked up a new appreciation for the at -home technology available to us basement creators these days.The microphone I’ve used at home for about a year now is a cheap one that sounds okay for its low...
TV SHOWS
femalefirst.co.uk

REVIEW: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone

A microphone fit for a streaming professional. The game streaming industry is one that has grown exponentially in recent years. Showing no signs of slowing down, more and more gamers are buying themselves some top-tier gear so they can get in on the fun, taking to streaming websites such as Twitch and YouTube in a bid to try and make a career out of the thing they enjoy doing most.
ELECTRONICS
No Film School

Which Apple iPhone 13 Is the Best for Filmmakers?

We've got a helpful breakdown highlighting the differences between the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13. If you’ve watched an NFL football game recently (or just about anything on TV or YouTube), you’ve probably seen ads for the new iPhone 13, which are aimed squarely at film and video professionals.
NFL
musictech.net

Neat Microphones’ Skyline is desktop USB microphone for podcasting and Zoom meetings

Neat Microphones’ latest offering, the Skyline USB desktop microphone, is designed for podcasting and videoconferencing and features a slim, skyscraper-esque design. The Skyline is the first new microphone the company has produced since being acquired way back in January by gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach. The USB condenser boasts an audio resolution of 24-bit / 96kHz that will certainly be a step up from built-in microphones. It also features a cardioid pickup pattern and an illuminated mute button on the base, which could be helpful for podcast hosts during interviews or as an emergency stop button for particularly taxing meetings.
ELECTRONICS
alphauniverse.com

The Best Vlogging Gear For Powerful Visual Storytelling

The gear you use for any form of content creation can have a major impact on the work you produce. When it comes to vlogging, there are specific pieces of equipment that can help you in your quest to create compelling content. In this replay session from #BeAlpha Live Online, travel and adventure photographer and vlogger Pierre T. Lambert (@pierretlambert) provides a rundown of his most essential gear for vlogging. Watch as he explains which gear to pack and the impact it can have on your stories. Enter your own vlog in the Sony Vlog Challenge Contest by September 27 – you would win a new Sony ZV-E10 camera. Learn more about the Contest and how to enter HERE. (For the official rules, click HERE.) You can also catch Lambert in his What's In My Bag LIVE session on September 29 at 6:00pm EDT / 3:00pm PDT, where he will go through the gear he uses out in the field to capture his best travel photos and will be taking audience questions. Learn more and register for free HERE.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Digital Camera World

Hands on: ShiftCam lenses for iPhone review

I've never really been that bothered about investing in lenses for my iPhone but these ShiftCam lenses have completely changed my mind. The range of six lenses include two macro lenses, a 60mm telephoto, a 230 degree fisheye, an 18mm wide-angle and a 1.33x anamorphic lens aimed at videographers. The macro lenses were the most impressive as they completely changed the way you shoot with your iPhone camera and the images you can achieve. The 60mm would be a great addition to a traveller's photography kit, especially if you wanted to keep your kit completely pocked sized. The lenses feel well built, each come with a magnetic lens cap and aren't too expensive.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Austrian Audio Announces CC8 Microphone

Cardioid true condenser instrument mic inspired by the CK1 23/09/21. Austrian Audio has announced the first of a new line of instrumental microphones for use in the studio and on stage: the CC8. Here's the story in their own words... What makes this new small diaphragm microphone remarkable is Austrian...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Lomography's latest instant camera is covered in an inspirational illustration

Lomography has announced its latest instant camera, the Lomo'Instant Automat, Suntur Edition, featuring a beautiful wraparound illustration by Thai artist Suntur. This is, of course, a special edition of the base Lomo'Instant Automat, one of the best Lomography cameras you can get. Its signature feature is an exclusive illustration that covers the camera, titled Fear Less Smile More, by Suntur – aka Yozanun Wutigonsombutkul, a renowned artist from Thailand.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

611
Followers
3K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy