Buffalo, NY

Teens Arraigned for Killing Robbery Victim in City’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 18-year-old Calvin D. Clemons of Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony), one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony) and one count of Robbery in the First Degree (Class “B” felony).

Shore News Network

Vermont Resident Charged with Illegally Buying Firearm for Plattsburgh Felon

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that a Vermont resident has been indicted by a Burlington grand jury for her role straw-purchasing a firearm. Marissa Byrd, age 29, of Burlington was arraigned today before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle on an indictment charging her with providing false information to a federally licensed firearm dealer while purchasing a firearm in March of 2021. At the conclusion of the arraignment today, Byrd was released on conditions of supervision pending further proceedings.
VERMONT STATE
Shore News Network

Victoria police searching for man who rubbed himself on bus

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Detectives from Transit Crime Investigation Unit have released an image of a man they want to identify in relation to an indecent act that took place on a bus in Doncaster earlier this month. Investigators have been notified by a woman who boarded the Route 903 bus at a Doncaster shopping mall, about 11 am on Wednesday 15 September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Broadway#Murder#Buffalo Police Department#Erie County Court#Robbery#Ecmc#Homicide
Shore News Network

Grand Jury votes against criminal charges against cop who shot and killed Witney RIvera

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Witney Rivera, 41, of Pemberton Township, N.J., who was fatally shot by an officer of the Pemberton Borough Police Department on July 19, 2019. As required by statute, all fatal police encounters must be presented to a grand jury. According to available evidence, including video footage and the recorded statements of civilian witnesses, Mr. Rivera was armed with a scythe and advancing toward other individuals when he was shot.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Shore News Network

