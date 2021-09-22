Teens Arraigned for Killing Robbery Victim in City’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Witney Rivera, 41, of Pemberton Township, N.J., who was fatally shot by an officer of the Pemberton Borough Police Department on July 19, 2019. As required by statute, all fatal police encounters must be presented to a grand jury. According to available evidence, including video footage and the recorded statements of civilian witnesses, Mr. Rivera was armed with a scythe and advancing toward other individuals when he was shot.

PEMBERTON, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO