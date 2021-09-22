Teens Arraigned for Killing Robbery Victim in City’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood
BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 18-year-old Calvin D. Clemons of Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony), one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony) and one count of Robbery in the First Degree (Class “B” felony).www.shorenewsnetwork.com
