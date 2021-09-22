Klonoa game remasters rumoured following latest Bandai Namco trademarks

Today Bandai Namco and Phoenixx have announced the quiz action title Survival Quiz City is having a closed beta this September 29th and will run until October 2nd on Steam. This is a closed beta and only select users will be granted access to the closed beta, with servers live from 5 pm to 8 pm PDT on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 9 am to 12 pm PDT Thursday, Sept. 30, 5-8 pm PDT Friday, Oct. 1, and 9 am-12 pm PDT Saturday, Oct. 2. Those who miss out on the closed beta won’t have to navigate an obstacle course to get hands-on, as the Saturday, Oct. 16 playtest is open to all who register on Steam, with servers live 4am-7am PDT, 1pm-4pm PDT, and 8pm-11pm PDT.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO