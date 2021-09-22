CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klonoa game remasters rumoured following latest Bandai Namco trademarks

Cover picture for the articleExcitement for the rumoured Klonoa game remasters has surged following new trademark updates from Bandai Namco. The Japanese publisher recently filed trademarks for “Wahoo Encore” and “1&2 Encore” in Japan, according to Gematsu. The site notes that Bandai Namco uses the name “Encore” for its remastered games released in this region – for example, the superbly bonkers Katamari Damacy REROLL was titled Katamari Damacy Encore in Japan.

Rumour: A ‘Horizon universe’ VR game is in production for PSVR 2

A little bit of gossip for you this Monday morning, apparently there’s going to be a Horizon universe VR game. The news comes from the XboxEra podcast, presumably not much was happening the world of Xbox that day. “Sony acquired Firesprite which is the ex-Studio Liverpool studio that made WipEout,”...
Bandai Namco to Unveil Life-Size RX-93ffν Gundam Statue in Fukuoka Next Spring

New mobile suit based on RX-93 ν Gundam will have protagonist tricolor, new long-range fin funnel mount. Sunrise and the Bandai Namco Group announced on Wednesday that they will unveil a new life-size Gundam statue in Fukuoka's Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport in spring 2022. The statue will depict a new mobile suit named the RX-93ffν Gundam, heavily based on Amuro Ray's RX-93 ν Gundam (pronounced "Nu Gundam") that appeared in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack anime film. The design will feature the familiar Gundam protagonist tricolor scheme, and a new long-range fin funnel mount.
Rumour: Huge Nvidia Database Leak Lists Unannounced Third-Party Games

From Square Enix, Capcom, EA and many other companies... As you might have already heard, there's been a gigantic Nvidia GeForce Now database leak. GeForce Now is Nvidia's cloud gaming service and a C++ developer named Ighor July has been able to open it up - revealing what is believed to be a bunch of unannounced projects and upcoming releases en route to PC.
Rumour: Suicide Squad game is live service and timed EGS exclusive

According to an anonymous leak on Reddit, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be Epic Games Store exclusive for six months. While the exclusivity period is not as long as usual, it's safe to assume numerous PC players will still be disillusioned from the get-go. According to the post , this exclusivity will be announced on October 16, 2021.
Rumour – The Next BioShock Game Is Coming In 2022

Today is going to be a day of rumours, because what appears to be a massive leak through NVIDIA GeForce Now that potentially leaked the coming of God Of War to PC may also have leaked the release window for the next BioShock game, which now looks to be 2022.
Horizon VR Game Being Developed by Firesprite Studios – Rumour

Sony recently acquired Firesprite Studios, adding the developer as the fourteenth team in the PlayStation Studios, and naturally, there are many questions about what it is that the studio is working on. A new leak may have potentially clued us into what that is though, and it’s quite interesting. Speaking...
Bandai Namco announces TGS 2021 Online schedule

Bandai Namco has announced its live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. Get the full schedule below. (All times are Japan Standard Time.) 20:00 to 21:30 – The Idolmaster: Starlit Season – Starlit Report Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special edition of The Idolmaster: Startlit Season news program “Starlit Report.” Look forward to the latest information about the game. Featuring voice actors Asami Imai, Marie Miyake, Saki Minami, Wakana Maruoka, and Rina Hidaka (via video letter), and producers Youzou Sakagami (The Idolmaster series general producer) and Hayato Kutaragi (The Idolmaster: Starlit Season producer).
Latest Horizon VR Rumour Points to Firesprite & PlayStation VR 2

The next PlayStation VR is coming, it might not be this year but it is definitely set to arrive in the near future. And just like any new hardware, it needs some good videogames to back it up. Big IP certainly helps in that regard with a new rumour suggesting that Firesprite – the studio recently acquired by PlayStation Studios – could be working on a virtual reality (VR) title based within the Horizon: Zero Dawn universe.
Tales of Arise Tops One Million Sales, Bandai Namco Confirms

Tales of Arise is setting out to be one of the most successful entries in the series, judging from how much it has sold since its release last week. Today, Bandai Namco confirmed that their latest JRPG topped one million sales worldwide, making it the fastest-selling title in the franchise.
Bandai Namco Reveals Survival Quiz City Tokyo Game Show Closed Beta

Today Bandai Namco and Phoenixx have announced the quiz action title Survival Quiz City is having a closed beta this September 29th and will run until October 2nd on Steam. This is a closed beta and only select users will be granted access to the closed beta, with servers live from 5 pm to 8 pm PDT on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 9 am to 12 pm PDT Thursday, Sept. 30, 5-8 pm PDT Friday, Oct. 1, and 9 am-12 pm PDT Saturday, Oct. 2. Those who miss out on the closed beta won’t have to navigate an obstacle course to get hands-on, as the Saturday, Oct. 16 playtest is open to all who register on Steam, with servers live 4am-7am PDT, 1pm-4pm PDT, and 8pm-11pm PDT.
New rumours reckon Quantic Dream is making a Star Wars game

Now released from its three-game deal with Sony, Quantic Dream - developer of PlayStation exclusives Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human - has reportedly signed a deal with Disney and is rumoured to be working on a new Star Wars game. It's a timely rumour, not least...
Bandai Namco Secures “Waffuu Encore” in Japan

Like Gematsu reported, Bandai Namco has acquired trademarks in Japan as “Waffuu Encore” and “1 & 2 EncoreSecure. Encore is a common word Bandai Namco uses in Japan when it comes to remasters. For example, Katamari Damacy Reroll is called Katamari Damacy Encore in Japan and Mr. Driller DrillLand is...
