Klonoa game remasters rumoured following latest Bandai Namco trademarks
Excitement for the rumoured Klonoa game remasters has surged following new trademark updates from Bandai Namco. The Japanese publisher recently filed trademarks for “Wahoo Encore” and “1&2 Encore” in Japan, according to Gematsu. The site notes that Bandai Namco uses the name “Encore” for its remastered games released in this region – for example, the superbly bonkers Katamari Damacy REROLL was titled Katamari Damacy Encore in Japan.www.thesixthaxis.com
