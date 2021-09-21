Make-up market planned in New Era for Sept. 28

The New Era Farmers Market will host a make-up market Tuesday, Sept. 28 for the one that was rained out Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m. The market will take place in the parking lot of the New Era Christian Reformed Church at 1820 Ray Ave. in New Era. Live entertainment will be provided by West Coast Swing, a West Michigan trio. Food vendors Deb’s Cafe and the Artisan will be on-hand. This is the last chance to get and redeem market fresh produce tokens for the season.