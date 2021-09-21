CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Era, MI

Make-up market planned in New Era for Sept. 28

shorelinemedia.net
 8 days ago

The New Era Farmers Market will host a make-up market Tuesday, Sept. 28 for the one that was rained out Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m. The market will take place in the parking lot of the New Era Christian Reformed Church at 1820 Ray Ave. in New Era. Live entertainment will be provided by West Coast Swing, a West Michigan trio. Food vendors Deb’s Cafe and the Artisan will be on-hand. This is the last chance to get and redeem market fresh produce tokens for the season.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
New Era, MI
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
Fox News

NBA says no pay for players who miss games because of local vaccine mandates

NBA players who are forced to miss games because of local COVID-19 vaccine mandates will not be paid, the league announced Wednesday. NBA spokesman Mike Bass made the announcement during the start of training camp this week, revealing a policy that specially targets unvaccinated players in New York City and San Francisco.
NBA
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Up#West Michigan#Food Drink#Deb S Cafe#Artisan

Comments / 0

Community Policy